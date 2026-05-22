Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani reportedly said state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has stabilised its fourth-generation (4G) network, marking a significant milestone in India’s indigenous telecom technology development. He said India has become the fourth country globally to develop telecom radio network equipment using homegrown technology.

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Key Highlights Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said BSNL’s indigenous 4G network has now stabilised.

India has become the fourth country globally to develop telecom radio access network (RAN) equipment using homegrown technology.

Tata Consultancy Services, Tejas Networks and Centre for Development of Telematics deployed one lakh 4G sites for BSNL.

BSNL improved network uptime to over 95% after replacing nearly 50,000 batteries, power plants and ageing cables.

The government is closely monitoring BharatNet Phase-3 to connect over six lakh villages with high-speed internet services.

India Achieves Milestone in Indigenous Telecom Technology

“India is only the 4th country that has done (indigenously developed 5G radio) that, and not only installed 100,000 towers, which was a monumental task, but is now scaling the network,” Pemmasani told Economic Times, adding that the development has demonstrated the country’s technological prowess and resolve.

TCS, Tejas Networks and C-DoT Lead Deployment

Following the proof-of-concept (PoC), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), along with Tejas Networks and the state-owned Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), deployed one lakh 4G sites for BSNL.

The global telecom equipment market is largely dominated by Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei and ZTE. India’s progress in indigenous telecom technology aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and is expected to strengthen the country’s position in overseas telecom markets, according to the report dated May 22, 2026.

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