Vodafone Idea Adds Over 890 New Sites Across Assam and North East Circles

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has reported a 65 per cent rise in data consumption across the Assam and Northeast telecom circles, attributing the growth to extensive network augmentation and increasing adoption of its unlimited data plans. The company said on May 11, 2025, that it had added more than 890 new network sites across Assam and Northeast between January and December 2025, significantly strengthening connectivity and expanding coverage to 19 additional towns. The expansion was carried out across key spectrum bands as part of Vi’s broader infrastructure enhancement strategy.

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Vi Unlimited 4G Plans Drive Customer Adoption

Vi also claimed to be the only telecom operator currently offering unlimited 4G data plans in the Assam and Northeast circles. The company noted that customer uptake of its unlimited data offerings has played a major role in driving higher data usage in the region.

“The growth in data consumption is also driven by increasing adoption of Vi’s truly Unlimited Data propositions in Assam and North East and is the only telecom operator to offer unlimited 4G data plans in the circle,” the company said in an official release.

Vi Non-Stop Hero Plans Gain Traction

Vi Non-Stop Hero Plans

Among its key offerings, the Vi Non-Stop Hero prepaid plans provide unlimited 4G data round-the-clock throughout the month, with plans starting at Rs 349.

“Designed to address the issue of data quota exhaustion for prepaid customers, Vi Non-Stop Hero plans are the only prepaid plans in India offering 24 hours unlimited 4G data for the entire month, starting at just Rs 349,” the company said.

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