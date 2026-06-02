ASUS Launches ProArt P16 and P14: New Laptops for Creators

The new ProArt P16 and P14 combine NVIDIA RTX Spark hardware with ASUS’ MuseTree platform and FLUX.2 integration to bring AI-powered content creation directly to creators’ devices.
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ASUS has unveiled the new ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 creator laptops at Computex 2026.
Both laptops are powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark, a new AI-focused platform combining NVIDIA Blackwell RTX graphics and NVIDIA Grace CPU technology.
ASUS is expanding its AI creator ecosystem through MuseTree and FLUX.2 integration, enabling more AI-powered content creation directly on devices.
The company is positioning local AI processing as a major advantage for creators seeking faster workflows, privacy and reduced cloud dependence.
The launch reflects a broader shift toward creator laptops evolving into dedicated AI workstations.
Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a core part of creative workflows, but much of today’s AI-powered content creation still depends heavily on cloud services. ASUS believes that could begin to change. At Computex 2026, the company unveiled its new ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 creator laptops while also expanding its AI creator ecosystem through MuseTree and FLUX.2 integration. Together, these technologies signal ASUS’ growing focus on enabling creators to perform more AI-powered tasks directly on their PCs rather than relying entirely on cloud-based platforms.
The new ProArt P16 and P14 are the first ASUS creator laptops powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark, a platform designed to support next-generation AI workloads and emerging AI agent experiences. According to ASUS, RTX Spark combines an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU with a high-performance NVIDIA Grace CPU, delivering substantial on-device AI processing capabilities.
The company says the platform can deliver up to one petaflop of AI performance and includes 128GB of unified memory, enabling creators, developers and workflow builders to run increasingly sophisticated AI workloads locally. ASUS has also integrated its own AI-focused tools into the ProArt ecosystem, including ProArt Creator Hub, which is designed to optimise system resources for demanding creative projects.
The laptops also feature ASUS Lumina Pro OLED displays with up to 1,600 nits HDR peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate support. ASUS says the new models are aimed at creators looking for both professional-grade visuals and advanced AI capabilities in a single device.
A major part of ASUS‘ creator strategy revolves around MuseTree, an AI-powered content creation platform built on FLUX models and accelerated by NVIDIA GPUs. ASUS says MuseTree supports both image and video generation while providing creators with more precise editing controls and local AI capabilities.
The company also announced that the ProArt lineup will be among the first creator devices to adopt FLUX.2, bringing newer AI generation capabilities directly to creative professionals. ASUS says the integration of NVIDIA hardware and Black Forest Labs’ models helps improve generation speed and efficiency, allowing near-instant image creation for supported workflows.
Rather than treating AI as a separate service accessed through the web, ASUS appears to be positioning AI generation as a native part of the creator workflow.
For creators, running AI workloads locally can offer several advantages. Local processing can reduce dependence on internet connectivity, improve responsiveness and provide greater control over creative assets. It can also help address privacy concerns for users working with sensitive projects that may not always be suitable for cloud-based processing.
As AI-generated content becomes more common across design, photography, video production and digital art, hardware manufacturers are increasingly looking for ways to bring these capabilities closer to the user. The ability to generate content directly on a device could become an important differentiator for future creator-focused PCs.
The launch of the new ProArt laptops highlights a broader shift taking place across the PC industry. AI PCs are evolving beyond productivity assistants and beginning to target specialised professional workloads.
With the combination of RTX Spark hardware, MuseTree and FLUX.2 integration, ASUS is positioning the ProArt ecosystem as a platform for creators who want faster, more capable AI tools running directly on their devices. As AI-powered content creation continues to grow, local AI could become an increasingly important part of the creative process, turning creator laptops into dedicated AI workstations rather than simply tools for editing and production.
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FAQs
What are the ASUS ProArt P16 and ProArt P14?
The ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 are new creator-focused laptops from ASUS designed for professionals working in content creation, design, video production and AI-assisted creative workflows.
What is NVIDIA RTX Spark?
RTX Spark is a new AI computing platform from NVIDIA that combines an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU with a high-performance NVIDIA Grace CPU.
How much AI performance does RTX Spark offer?
According to ASUS, RTX Spark can deliver up to one petaflop of AI computing performance and supports up to 128GB of unified memory for demanding AI tasks.
What is MuseTree?
MuseTree is ASUS' AI-powered creative platform that allows users to generate and edit AI-created images and videos.
What is FLUX.2?
FLUX.2 is the latest generation of AI models from Black Forest Labs.