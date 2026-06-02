ASUS Launches ProArt P16 and P14: New Laptops for Creators

The new ProArt P16 and P14 combine NVIDIA RTX Spark hardware with ASUS’ MuseTree platform and FLUX.2 integration to bring AI-powered content creation directly to creators’ devices.

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Key Highlights ASUS has unveiled the new ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 creator laptops at Computex 2026.

Both laptops are powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark, a new AI-focused platform combining NVIDIA Blackwell RTX graphics and NVIDIA Grace CPU technology.

ASUS is expanding its AI creator ecosystem through MuseTree and FLUX.2 integration, enabling more AI-powered content creation directly on devices.

The company is positioning local AI processing as a major advantage for creators seeking faster workflows, privacy and reduced cloud dependence.

The launch reflects a broader shift toward creator laptops evolving into dedicated AI workstations.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a core part of creative workflows, but much of today’s AI-powered content creation still depends heavily on cloud services. ASUS believes that could begin to change. At Computex 2026, the company unveiled its new ProArt P16 and ProArt P14 creator laptops while also expanding its AI creator ecosystem through MuseTree and FLUX.2 integration. Together, these technologies signal ASUS’ growing focus on enabling creators to perform more AI-powered tasks directly on their PCs rather than relying entirely on cloud-based platforms.

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Local AI Takes Centre Stage

The new ProArt P16 and P14 are the first ASUS creator laptops powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark, a platform designed to support next-generation AI workloads and emerging AI agent experiences. According to ASUS, RTX Spark combines an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU with a high-performance NVIDIA Grace CPU, delivering substantial on-device AI processing capabilities.

The company says the platform can deliver up to one petaflop of AI performance and includes 128GB of unified memory, enabling creators, developers and workflow builders to run increasingly sophisticated AI workloads locally. ASUS has also integrated its own AI-focused tools into the ProArt ecosystem, including ProArt Creator Hub, which is designed to optimise system resources for demanding creative projects.

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