Dell Brings Back XPS 13 With a Focus on Students

Dell is bringing back one of its most recognisable laptop brands with a new XPS 13 that aims to combine portability, battery life and affordability the company has positioned the device as a laptop for students and everyday users who want a premium experience without paying premium prices with a starting price of $599 for eligible students in the United States, Dell is targeting a segment that has recently gained renewed attention as buyers look for capable laptops that do not break the bank.

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Key Highlights Dell has launched a new XPS 13 laptop aimed at students and everyday users, with pricing starting at $599 for eligible students in the United States.

The laptop features a lightweight 2.2-pound design and a 13.4-inch 2.5K touch display focused on portability and productivity.

Dell claims the new XPS 13 can deliver up to 17 hours of streaming battery life on a single charge.

The device is powered by Intel's latest processor platforms, including Core Series 3 chips, with more powerful Core Ultra variants expected later.

The launch marks Dell's continued revival of the XPS brand, following the return of the XPS 14 and XPS 16 earlier this year.

The new XPS 13 also marks another step in Dell’s effort to revive the XPS brand after bringing back the XPS 14 and XPS 16 earlier this year, Dell is now introducing a more affordable XPS option designed to appeal to a broader audience.

Why Dell Is Targeting Budget-Conscious Buyers

Dell’s biggest talking point is undoubtedly the price the company is offering the laptop to eligible students for $599 during the back-to-school season, while the standard retail price starts at $699.

In a market where laptop prices have remained under pressure from inflation and rising component costs, a premium laptop at this price point stands out. Dell believes students are looking for a device that delivers a balance of performance, portability and battery life without forcing them to compromise on everyday essentials.

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