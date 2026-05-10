MacBook Neo Affordable Variant Could be Discontinued: Report

MacBook Neo, the cheapest laptop from Apple in India, could soon be discontinued. Apple is facing increased higher memory prices and increased cost of other components as well. Due to this, the Cupertino tech giant has been facing issues with margins. The rising costs will put a pressure on demand of the product, and this could be a problem for the company. Thus, Tim Cuplan, in his recent newsletter wrote that Apple could discontinue the affordable 256GB version of the MacBook Neo.

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The cheaper variant of the laptop is priced at Rs 69,900 in India with 256GB of storage. Thus, Apple might discontinue this variant, and might only sell the 512GB variant in the coming days. This is to sustain margins on the product and keep sales high for premium devices. The MacBook Neo with 512GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 79,900 in India.

Tim Cook, on April 30’s earnings call said that Apple is facing supply chain constraints for the MacBook Neo. The rising DRAM prices are a major factor in this. This could lead to the company making this decision. Note that Apple has not yet commented anything on this and the base variant with 256GB of internal storage is still available for the users globally.