JioPC Starter Pack with Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo

JioPC is Reliance Jio’s cloud computing service meant for the consumers. JioPC is only offered to the consumers who have a JioHome connection. JioHome connection is basically either a fiber or an AirFiber connection. The JioPC Starter pack will allow consumers to enjoy the best of JioPC at a very nominal cost.

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There are no hidden charges by the telco for this service. You just need to pay what you are charged the first time, but there is GST on plans. From JioMart, you can get the JioPC Starter Pack, which will bundle a wireless keyboard and mouse combo for the users. Along with this, you will et some days of JioPC access as well.

Reliance Jio bundles AI (artificial intelligence) powered features as well for JioPC users. Let’s take a look at the money that users need to pay with this plan.

JioPC Starter Pack Price

JioPC Starter Pack will come with Ant FKBRI05 wireless keyboard and mouse (black) combo. It will also bundle JioPC access (AI ready computer) for 50 days for the users. Further, there will be Rs 1000 worth future JioPC recharge benefits as well. The price of this JioPC Starter Pack is Rs 999.

You will get the keyboard and the mouse delivered to your house. The 50 days JioPC subscription code will be sent to you via SMS within 24 hours. You can redeem the code on the link received via SMS. To make this work, just connect the keyboard and the mouse to the Set-Top Box (STB) and launch JioPC to activate the service.