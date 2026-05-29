Jio is Guided by Principle of Sustainable Value Creation: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is IPO (Initial Public Offering) bound, and will soon be listed in the stock exchanges. The company’s IPO is spearheaded by Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director (CMD) of Reliance Industries Limited. Mukesh Ambani, in the recent annual report for Reliance Industries said that Jio is guided by the principle of sustainable value creation.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio says its upcoming IPO strategy is focused on “sustainable value creation” and protecting retail investors.

Mukesh Ambani reportedly does not want Jio’s IPO to be structured heavily as an Offer for Sale (OFS) due to uncertain global market conditions.

Jio’s IPO is expected to raise around $4 billion in fresh capital for network expansion, debt reduction, and ecosystem growth.

Jio currently serves more than 500 million mobile users in India, making it one of the country’s most valuable digital companies.

Reliance believes Jio will play a major role in India’s future digital infrastructure and technology ecosystem.

“We will continue to evaluate strategic pathways that can broaden stakeholder participation and support Jio’s longterm growth, always guided by the principle of sustainable value creation,” said Ambani.

Jio IPO Needs to Protect Retail Investors

One of the reasons why the IPO’s structure has been reportedly (internally) changed is due to the uncertainity in the global capital markets. The existing investors wanted the IPO to be an offer for sale (OFS), but now, Mukesh Ambani believes that is not the right way to go ahead. The IPO needs to protect the retail investor. If the IPO is structured as an OFS, that would push the prices to be at the maximum point for each share (meaning a high valuation), which would ensure healthy returns for the stakeholders, but that could potentially expose the retail investors to a possibility where their shares list on red in the stock exchanges.

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