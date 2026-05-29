boAt Launches India’s First Type-C Charging Smartwatches

boAt has launched two new smartwatches in India. The special thing about these smartwatches is that they come with support for Type-C fast-charging. These two watches are the Storm Call 4 and the Ultimate Vogue 2. You will be able to charge these smartwatches with your regular phone charge which has a Type-C pin.

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Key Highlights boAt has launched two new smartwatches in India — boAt Storm Call 4 and boAt Ultimate Vogue 2.

Both smartwatches support direct USB Type-C charging, allowing users to charge them with regular smartphone chargers.

boAt Storm Call 4 is priced at Rs 1,599, while boAt Ultimate Vogue 2 costs Rs 2,799.

The watches come with Bluetooth calling, IP68 water resistance, health monitoring features, and support for over 100 sports modes.

The Ultimate Vogue 2 features an AMOLED display with up to 1000 nits brightness and a metallic frame design.

These smartwatches are designed for seamless charging. This solves a huge pain point for the Indian consumers opting for a new smartwatch and this was bound to come some day. Type-C charging ports and pins have become the industry standard for tech products, and it is geniuinely a surprise that until today, no other brand was offering this with their smartwatches.

Let’s take a look at the price of these smartwatches along with the key features.

boAt Storm 4, boAt Ultimate Vogue 2 Price in India

The boAt Storm 4 has launched in India for Rs 1,599. At the same time, the boAt Ultimate Vogue 2 is priced at Rs 2,799. The pre-bookings for the Storm 4 will begin on boAt’s official website starting May 29, 2026.

boAt Storm 4, boAt Ultimate Vogue 2 Specifications in India

The boAt Storm 4 comes with a 1.96-inch HD display, whereas the Ultimate Vogue 2 has the same sized AMOLED display. Take a look at the full specifications below:

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