Global telecom merger and acquisition (M&A) activity remained under pressure in the first quarter of 2026, with deal value declining 18% year-on-year as operators continued to prioritize asset sales, portfolio optimization, and infrastructure-focused investments over large-scale acquisitions.

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Key Highlights Global telecom M&A deal value fell 18% year-on-year in Q1 2026.

Total deal value declined from $16 billion in Q1 2025 to $13 billion in Q1 2026.

Asset sales accounted for 53% of total telecom M&A value during the quarter.

Scale and infrastructure deals represented more than 70% of telecom deal value over the past five years.

Scope deals increased to 23% of total deal value, up from 11% a year earlier.

High interest rates and economic uncertainty continued to impact dealmaking activity.

According to Bain & Company’s latest analysis of global telecom M&A trends, total deal value fell from $16 billion in the first quarter of 2025 to $13 billion in the first quarter of 2026 while activity showed a modest improvement compared to the previous quarter, the broader market remained subdued as economic and regulatory challenges weighed on dealmaking.

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The report suggests that telecom operators across the world are becoming increasingly cautious when it comes to pursuing large acquisitions instead, many companies are focusing on improving balance sheets, simplifying operations, and unlocking value from existing assets.

Macroeconomic Challenges Continue to Weigh on Deals

The telecom sector is facing several external pressures that are making major transactions harder to justify high interest rates remain one of the biggest hurdles with borrowing costs staying elevated in many markets, financing large acquisitions has become more expensive at the same time, uncertainty surrounding global trade policies, tariffs, and broader economic growth continues to affect investor confidence.

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