MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Specs Surface Online Ahead of Expected Launch

MediaTek’s upcoming flagship smartphone chipset, the Dimensity 9600, has reportedly surfaced online ahead of its expected launch later this year. While the company has not officially confirmed the specifications, leaked details suggest the new processor could bring improvements in performance, power efficiency, gaming, and AI capabilities.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 chipset has reportedly surfaced online ahead of its expected launch later in 2026.

The Dimensity 9600 is tipped to be manufactured using TSMC's advanced 2nm process technology.

The chipset is expected to support LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for flagship Android smartphones.

MediaTek may introduce major gaming and AI upgrades with the Dimensity 9600, including stronger on-device AI processing capabilities.

Upcoming flagship smartphones from brands such as vivo, OPPO and Redmi are expected to use the Dimensity 9600 chipset.

According to information shared by industry sources, the Dimensity 9600 is expected to be manufactured using TSMC’s advanced 2nm process technology. If accurate, this would mark a significant step forward from previous generations and could help deliver better performance while improving battery efficiency.

Focus on Performance and Efficiency

The leaked specifications indicate that the chipset may feature a new CPU architecture designed to balance performance and power consumption. MediaTek is expected to continue using a combination of high-performance and efficiency cores to handle demanding tasks while keeping power usage under control.

The chipset is also tipped to support LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage, which are becoming standard features in premium Android smartphones.

Early benchmark figures shared online suggest that the Dimensity 9600 could offer a notable performance improvement over its predecessor. However, these numbers should be treated as preliminary until official devices become available.

Gaming and AI Upgrades Expected

Gaming appears to be another area of focus for the upcoming processor. Reports indicate that MediaTek may introduce graphics improvements aimed at delivering smoother gameplay and enhanced visual performance for flagship smartphones.

Read More