If you are wondering what to watch on OTT (over-the-top) this weekend, we have got a list of movies and TV shows for you from Netflix. Of course, you need a Netflix subscription to streaming anything at all inside the platform. But the money is totally worth it as Netflix produces some of the best entertainment content for users. Take a look at the list below, which features some of the new releases as as well as some old stuff which is still worth your time.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Netflix continues to expand its content library in India with a mix of new originals and popular older titles.

Man on Fire is a new seven-episode thriller series focused on an army veteran protecting a teenage girl from dangerous threats.

13 Reasons Why remains one of Netflix’s most talked-about drama series, following the mystery behind Hannah’s recorded tapes.

Blue Beetle has recently been added to Netflix India and offers a fun superhero experience centered around alien-powered abilities.

Kartavya stars Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Mishra in a crime drama involving the investigation of a journalist’s murder.

Man on Fire – Netflix

Man on Fire is a new Netflix produced TV show which is now available in India. This is a TV show about a lethal army veteran who will stop at a nothing to protect a teenage girl from extreme dangers. There are just seven episodes, making it a perfect show to binge this coming weekend.

13 Reasons Why

This is a classic from Netflix, and has about four seasons. 13 Reasons Why become a huge hit globally, and the following seasons did fairly well as well in response. The series features Hannah, who is no more, but has left 13 tapes behind for people selectively to hear her story. At the center of it all is Clay, who now wants to confront the people who wronged Hannah.

Read More