CMF Clip 2 Pro with Premium Design, LDAC Launched for $99

Nothing’s subbrand, CMF, has been teasing its new earbuds for a long time, called the CMF Clip Pro. The CMF Clip Pro is the first open-ear earbuds with a new design: the earbuds clip onto your ears with a three-point system, making them a good choice for work, commuting, and exercise.

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Key Highlights CMF Clip Pro officially launched in the UK, US, and Japan markets.

CMF Clip Pro offers premium features, including three-point support and premium audio features like support for audio codecs and a four-microphone embedded system.

The CMF Clip Pro comes in three colour options: Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Coral.

These earbuds have a completely different design, are very lightweight, and offer a proper fit for your ears. Here is all we know so far.

Also Read: CMF Phone 2 Pro Successor Cancelled, Co-Founder Explains

CMF Clip Pro – What Specs Do You Get?

CMF Clip Pro has a premium design with a three-point support system that helps distribute weight evenly and attaches through the ear’s C-bridge.

Design

According to CMF, this design suits people who want to listen to music or take calls without blocking surrounding noise. That is the open-ear concept.

Sound Features

Regarding specifications, the Clip Pro has dual-magnet 10.8mm drivers embedded with Ultra Bass technology that reduces sound distortions.

The Clip Pro is also Hi-Res Audio certified and supports LDAC, AAC, and SBC codecs.

Microphone

In addition to sound features, the Clip Pro has four embedded microphones that reduce background noise during calls and let you take calls without disturbance.

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CMF added a new Sound Seal feature that reduces sound leakage, making music and calls less audible to nearby people. This can be adjusted through the Nothing X application.