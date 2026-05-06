CMF Watch 3 Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

CMF Watch 3 Pro has finally launched in India. This is an exciting launch from the company for the Indian market. It takes design and power into account for millions of Indians. The CMF Watch 3 Pro is available in four different colours in silicone straps. Things like AI-powered coaching, precision health tracking and more will be available for the users with this smartwatch. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the CMF Watch 3 Pro in India.

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CMF Watch 3 Pro Price in India

CMF Watch 3 Pro is priced at Rs 7,999 in India. This is not super affordable, but it is what you need to pay for getting the design and the power that CMF Watch 3 Pro is packing for the users. As part of the launch offer, it will be sold at Rs 6,999 only. This will be for a limited time though, and then the price will reverse to Rs 7,999 for the market. The sale will start from May 8, 2026, via Flipkart and offline stores near you. There’s also early access available for the customers starting May 7, 2026, at 12 PM IST. It will be avilable in four colours – Light Green, Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Specifications in India

CMF Watch 3 Pro is the successor to the Watch Pro and Watch Pro 2. These smarwatches are now transitioning to the X app from Nothing. It will come with refreshed UI, and smarter tools access for health, fitness and personalisation. There is support for apps such as Strava in here.

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