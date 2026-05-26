OnePlus Nord 6 Price Goes Up in India Signficantly

OnePlus Nord 6 5G launched in India a few weeks back. It is the brand’s mass premium offering, and was launched at Rs 38,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant. But now, all the variants of the phone have received a signficant price hike. This has got to do with the supply chain constraints companeis are facing globally. This, in turn, is making producing smartphones expensive. To maintain the margins and grow business revenues, OnePlus, just like other companies has had to increase the price of its phones. OnePlus Nord 6, alongside the OnePlus 15R has now received a price hike. Let’s take a look at the new price of the phone.

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Key Highlights OnePlus has increased the price of the OnePlus Nord 6 5G in India just weeks after launch due to global supply chain constraints.

The base 8GB + 256GB variant price has increased from Rs 38,999 to Rs 41,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant now costs Rs 46,999.

The higher-end variant received a massive Rs 5,000 price hike, pushing the Nord series closer to premium flagship pricing territory.

The phone features flagship-style specifications including a 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 9000mAh battery, and IP69K durability.

At the new pricing, buyers may start comparing the device with premium alternatives such as iQOO flagships and OnePlus “R” series smartphones.

OnePlus Nord 6 5G: New Price in India

OnePlus Nord 6 5G is available in two memory variants in India:

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