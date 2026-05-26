OnePlus Nord 6 Price Goes Up in India Signficantly

OnePlus Nord 6 5G launched in India a few weeks back. It is the brand’s mass premium offering, and was launched at Rs 38,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant. But now, all the variants of the phone have received a signficant price hike. This has got to do with the supply chain constraints companeis are facing globally. This, in turn, is making producing smartphones expensive. To maintain the margins and grow business revenues, OnePlus, just like other companies has had to increase the price of its phones. OnePlus Nord 6, alongside the OnePlus 15R has now received a price hike. Let’s take a look at the new price of the phone.
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Key Highlights
OnePlus has increased the price of the OnePlus Nord 6 5G in India just weeks after launch due to global supply chain constraints.
The base 8GB + 256GB variant price has increased from Rs 38,999 to Rs 41,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant now costs Rs 46,999.
The higher-end variant received a massive Rs 5,000 price hike, pushing the Nord series closer to premium flagship pricing territory.
The phone features flagship-style specifications including a 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 9000mAh battery, and IP69K durability.
At the new pricing, buyers may start comparing the device with premium alternatives such as iQOO flagships and OnePlus “R” series smartphones.
OnePlus Nord 6 5G: New Price in India
OnePlus Nord 6 5G is available in two memory variants in India:
The price of the base variant of OnePlus Nord 6 5G has increased by Rs 3,000, meawhile the higher memory variant has seen an increase of Rs 5,000. This is significant. A OnePlus Nord device priced close to Rs 50,000 is certainly going to make people question whether they should go for it or not. Because, at this price, you can easily go for devices from iQOO and in fact, the OnePlus ‘R’ series devices even if it is the OnePlus 13R 5G from the last year. You can get premium phones at the price range, and thus, while this may help OnePlus in maintaining margins, we are not sure if people are going to pay up this amount for the Nord 6.
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Specifications
OnePlus Nord 6 5G has a 6.79-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for a peak refresh rate of 165Hz and 3600nits of peak brightness and Crystal Guard Glass protection. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 9000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging and 27W reverse wired charging. There’s a dual-camera sensor at the rear – 50MP Sony LYTIA-600 + 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor along with a 32MP front camera sensor. The device has all the following IP ratings: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. You will get OxygenOS 16 (based on Android 16) with the device. The OnePlus Nord 6 is promised to get four years of OS updates along with six years of security updates.
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FAQs
Why did OnePlus increase the price of the OnePlus Nord 6 5G?
OnePlus increased the price due to rising global supply chain costs and increased smartphone production expenses.
What is the new price of the OnePlus Nord 6 5G in India?
The 8GB + 256GB variant now costs Rs 41,999, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 46,999.
How much has the OnePlus Nord 6 5G price increased?
The base variant saw a Rs 3,000 hike, while the higher-memory variant received a Rs 5,000 increase.
What processor powers the OnePlus Nord 6 5G?
The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.
What are the key specifications of the OnePlus Nord 6 5G?
The phone offers a 6.79-inch 1.5K 165Hz AMOLED display, 9000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, IP69K durability, and a 50MP Sony LYTIA camera setup.