OnePlus New Product with OLED Panel in India which Won’t be Phone

OnePlus India is all set to launch a new product for the consumers. However, this new product will not be a phone. It is said to carry a OLED panel though. If you can’t guess it yet, we are talking about the OnePlus Pad. There are fresh rumours online which suggest that OnePlus is launch a new compact tablet in India with an OLED panel. OnePlus has launched several tablets in India so far, however, none of them come with an OLED panel. OnePlus Pad with an OLED panel sounds exciting.

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Key Highlights OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch a new compact tablet in India with an OLED display.

The upcoming tablet could be a rebranded version of the OPPO Pad Mini.

The device is expected to feature an 8.8-inch display with up to 144Hz refresh rate support.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage are expected on the tablet.

The tablet may pack an 8000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Is the New OnePlus Pad with OLED Panel Just a Rebranded OPPO Pad Mini

OnePlus Pad OLED panel could be the rebranded OPPO Pad Mini as per the leaks online. Popular tipster Abhishek Yadav shared in a social media post on X that OnePlus could bring this new pad series with an OLED panel to India.

It will be the first compact tablet also from the company in the country. The recent release by OnePlus in the tablet category was the OnePlus Pad 4. With the OnePlus Pad 4, everything is big – the display, the battery, and the power. However, a compact tablet makes more sense for a large population in the country which is travelling a lot.

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