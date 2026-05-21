iPhone 18 Pro Max Might Not be the Best from Apple in 2026

Apple is soon going to launch the iPhone 18 Pro Max in the global market. The launch timeline is clear, yet we don’t know the date. The Cupertino tech giant, however, may have something extraordinary in store for the tech enthusiasts. In fact, Apple fans, who are general tech consumers, may yet also end up loving the development which has just surfaced. We could see a new category of iPhone in 2026. This is now being talked about heavily. If this is true, we might also get to see some sort of hints in the developer previews for the next generation iOS 27 that Apple announces at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. Here’s everything to know about the new upcoming iPhone.

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Key Highlights Apple could introduce a completely new premium iPhone category in 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Reports and analyst leaks suggest Apple may launch either an iPhone Ultra or a foldable iPhone, potentially called iPhone Fold.

The foldable iPhone category would mark Apple’s first direct entry into the foldable smartphone market currently dominated by brands like Samsung Electronics.

Apple may reportedly delay the launch of the regular iPhone 18 to 2027 while prioritising higher-margin premium devices in 2026.

Hints related to future foldable or Ultra iPhones could potentially appear during Worldwide Developers Conference 2026 through previews of iOS 27 features.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Could be Overshadowed by iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold

iPhone 18 Pro Max should ideally be the top of the line iPhone if we go by the trends of the previous year years. However, in 2026, as Apple changes leadership, something cool might be in store for the fans of the company. Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone Ultra or the iPhone Fold for the global markets.

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