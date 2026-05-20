iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max New Colours, Design Look Surreal

Apple iPhone 18 Pro models including the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are being heavily talked about right now. Some reports suggest that the Black colour is going to make a comeback for the Pro models, which would be such a welcome move by the fans. However, now another report, talking about the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro models in the global market hints at different colours. There is one colour which is consistent across reports, and if you don’t know yet, we are talking about the Magenta colour variant.

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Key Highlights Apple is reportedly preparing new colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, including Magenta, Gold, and Purple variants.

Multiple leaks continue to suggest that Magenta could become the signature colour for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Reports also hint at a major front design tweak, with the Dynamic Island potentially shifting towards the left side of the display.

The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to feature the new A20 Pro chip, upgraded AI-powered camera editing tools, and a next-generation C2 modem with improved satellite connectivity.

Apple is reportedly planning to keep the pricing of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup similar to the iPhone 17 Pro models despite rising component costs globally.

iPhone 18 Pro Latest Update: Colour Details

If you are waiting for the iPhone 18 Pro launch, then you might be in for a treat. The iPhone 18 Pro is likely going to come in new colours including Magenta, a golden colour, and a purple variant. What’s more is that there could be a major design change in the front screen. The Dynamic Island, which is at the center of the display at the top, could now shift to the left. How will this work? We don’t know. To be honest, the Dynamic Island isn’t broken, and Apple, if you are listening, don’t fix something which is not broken.

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