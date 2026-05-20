iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max New Colours, Design Look Surreal

Apple iPhone 18 Pro models including the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are being heavily talked about right now. Some reports suggest that the Black colour is going to make a comeback for the Pro models, which would be such a welcome move by the fans. However, now another report, talking about the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro models in the global market hints at different colours. There is one colour which is consistent across reports, and if you don’t know yet, we are talking about the Magenta colour variant.
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Key Highlights
Apple is reportedly preparing new colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, including Magenta, Gold, and Purple variants.
Multiple leaks continue to suggest that Magenta could become the signature colour for the iPhone 18 Pro models.
Reports also hint at a major front design tweak, with the Dynamic Island potentially shifting towards the left side of the display.
The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to feature the new A20 Pro chip, upgraded AI-powered camera editing tools, and a next-generation C2 modem with improved satellite connectivity.
Apple is reportedly planning to keep the pricing of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup similar to the iPhone 17 Pro models despite rising component costs globally.
iPhone 18 Pro Latest Update: Colour Details
If you are waiting for the iPhone 18 Pro launch, then you might be in for a treat. The iPhone 18 Pro is likely going to come in new colours including Magenta, a golden colour, and a purple variant. What’s more is that there could be a major design change in the front screen. The Dynamic Island, which is at the center of the display at the top, could now shift to the left. How will this work? We don’t know. To be honest, the Dynamic Island isn’t broken, and Apple, if you are listening, don’t fix something which is not broken.
Moving on, one major disappointment for the tech enthusiasts is that Apple might prolong the launch of under-display front camera sensor. It was expected to come with the iPhone 18 Pro models. However, we expect the company to bring the LTPO+ display panel to improve the battery efficiency.
iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature signficant camera upgrades. The A20 Pro chip is expected to support more AI editing features as well. There could also be the new C2 modem inside the device with support for mmWave 5Gand upgraded satellite connectivity.
When will iPhone 18 Pro Launch and Pricing
The iPhone 18 Pro launch is expected to be in the second week of September 2026. As for the pricing, the company is expected to keep the price same as the iPhone 17 Pro models. This is even though the components cost in the market is tossing up due to supply chain issues globally. However, the regular iPhone 18 with the base 256GB storage could be launched at a higher price variant. Apple will rely on the iPhone 18 series, and the iPhone 18 Pro especially for the next year’s growth.
While Apple has several product categories, all filled with high in demand premium products, the company’s major growth comes from the iPhone sales. Especially in markets such as India, where the iPhones are still penetrating deeper in the market and where due to easy financing schemes, now even premium and ultra-premium devices like iPhones are easily accessible. People want to upgrade to new phones more regularly, as they not only come with better camera features and performance, but also look cool to hold and use in the public. Take the iPhone 17 Pro for example. The Orange colour is basically to project that you have the latest and most expensive iPhone in the market. Otherwise, the Silver is objectively more beautiful and would be picked by more people if it was not an iPhone that were purchasing.
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FAQs
What colours could the iPhone 18 Pro launch with?
Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro models may launch in Magenta, Gold, Purple, and possibly Black colour variants.
What is special about the Magenta colour?
Reports indicate Magenta could become the signature colour option for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, similar to how Orange became associated with the iPhone 17 Pro models.
Could Apple redesign the Dynamic Island?
Some reports suggest Apple may shift the Dynamic Island towards the left side of the display, although nothing has been officially confirmed yet.
What upgrades are expected in the iPhone 18 Pro models?
Expected upgrades include the A20 Pro chip, improved AI editing features, LTPO+ display technology, upgraded cameras, and a new C2 modem with mmWave 5G support.
When could the iPhone 18 Pro launch?
The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to launch in the second week of September 2026, following Apple’s usual flagship iPhone launch timeline.