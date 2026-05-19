OnePlus Resumes Rollout of OxygenOS 16 in India as Issue Resolves

Just a few days back, a OnePlus engineer had confirmed that they have stopped the rollout of OxygenOS 16 in India and the US. The issue was that the software rollout had some bugs, leading to the devices restarting abruptly. The two OxygenOS 16 versions that were stopped were OxygenOS 16.0.7.xxx and OxygenOS 16.0.5.xxx. Now, OnePlus has confirmed that the issue has been resolved and users can start updating their devices with the new OxygenOS rollout.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights OnePlus has resumed the rollout of OxygenOS 16 updates in India and the United States after temporarily pausing them earlier.

The company said the previously detected abnormal restart issue was linked to an internal build that was never pushed externally to users.

OnePlus confirmed that validation and verification of the latest OxygenOS rollout have been completed and the update is now safe to install.

Users who had already updated their devices earlier can continue using their phones normally, according to the OnePlus software team.

Some users have still reported concerns related to camera performance and battery optimisation after updating, though OnePlus has not officially confirmed these issues.

OnePlus Says Issue was with the Build Not Pushed Externally to Users

OnePlus has now updated everyone about the issue via a new post on the community forum of the company. The rollout will now resume for the users starting today. The validation of the update has been completed and now it is safe for the users to download, install and run the new update on their OnePlus devices in India and the United States (US).

Read More