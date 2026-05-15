Bharti Airtel has said that its 5G network is now fully standalone ready, with its fixed wireless access service already running completely on standalone 5G. The update, shared during Airtel’s Q4 FY26 earnings call, gives a clearer view of how the operator is preparing its network for the next phase of 5G in India. While mobile customers are being moved to standalone 5G in a phased manner, Airtel has already placed FWA on the SA architecture, showing that home broadband is one of the first clear use cases where the company sees standalone 5G delivering practical value.

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Airtel’s 5G SA Readiness

Standalone 5G, often called 5G SA, is an advanced 5G architecture that runs on a dedicated 5G core. This is different from non-standalone 5G, which depends on the existing 4G core network. In simple terms, 5G SA gives an operator a stronger technology base to support lower latency, better network efficiency, enterprise use cases, network slicing, and more advanced digital services over time.

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Bharti Airtel said its 5G network is now fully SA ready. However, the company is not moving all mobile users at once. Mobile customers are being transitioned in a phased manner, which suggests a more measured rollout strategy. This approach makes sense because the real value of standalone 5G will depend on multiple factors, including device readiness, customer use cases, network demand, and monetisation opportunities.