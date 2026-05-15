Bharti Airtel has said that its 5G network is now fully standalone ready, with its fixed wireless access service already running completely on standalone 5G. The update, shared during Airtel’s Q4 FY26 earnings call, gives a clearer view of how the operator is preparing its network for the next phase of 5G in India. While mobile customers are being moved to standalone 5G in a phased manner, Airtel has already placed FWA on the SA architecture, showing that home broadband is one of the first clear use cases where the company sees standalone 5G delivering practical value.
Standalone 5G, often called 5G SA, is an advanced 5G architecture that runs on a dedicated 5G core. This is different from non-standalone 5G, which depends on the existing 4G core network. In simple terms, 5G SA gives an operator a stronger technology base to support lower latency, better network efficiency, enterprise use cases, network slicing, and more advanced digital services over time.
FWA Already Runs on Standalone 5G
The more immediate development is in fixed wireless access. Airtel said FWA is already running fully on standalone 5G. This is important because FWA has become one of the most visible 5G use cases for telecom operators in India. It allows operators to offer home broadband-like connectivity through wireless 5G, especially in areas where laying fiber may take more time or where the cost of deployment is higher.
For Bharti Airtel, FWA has helped expand the addressable market in the homes business. During the call, the company said its homes business delivered another strong quarter, with net additions of 1.1 million in Q4. Airtel also added 4.2 million homes customers during FY26. This shows that the homes segment is becoming a major growth area for the company, supported by fiber, FWA, IPTV, and convergence-led plans.
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Fiber Still Remains the Preferred Route
Even though FWA is running on standalone 5G, Airtel made it clear that fiber remains its preferred long-term route wherever available. The company said if it can get a customer on fiber, that is the best type of customer. FWA is being used more as a reach-expansion tool in places where fiber cannot be deployed quickly or efficiently.
This is also linked to changing device economics Airtel said the cost of fixed wireless access equipment has increased in recent months due to rising chipset and memory prices. Around a year ago, the cost to connect a home using FWA was broadly similar to fiber. That equation has now changed as a result, Airtel has pivoted the organisation back to a stronger fiber-first approach and is using digital tools to avoid installing FWA in places where fiber is already available.
Why This Matters for Airtel
Airtel’s 5G SA readiness should be seen along with its wider network investment plan the company said it is investing in strengthening its transport layer and launching advanced 5G capabilities. It also said radio capex in India is moderating, while transport capex will remain an area of focus. This indicates that the next phase of network investment is not only about adding radio sites, but also about improving the deeper network layer that supports quality, resilience, low latency, and future services.
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The company is also working on building 56 world-class edge data centres over the next 18 to 24 months. This becomes relevant because standalone 5G and edge computing can together support future low-latency use cases. Over time, this could matter for enterprise applications, cloud services, industrial connectivity, gaming, video, IoT, and private network use cases.
A Measured 5G Strategy
For consumers, the shift to 5G SA may not bring an immediate overnight change in mobile experience. Today, most users still look at 5G through the lens of speed and data availability. But for operators, standalone 5G is about preparing for a deeper technology shift. It gives Bharti Airtel the ability to build differentiated services when the market is ready.
Airtel’s approach appears practical the network is fully SA ready, FWA is already on SA, and mobile users will move in phases. At the same time, the company is strengthening fiber, transport, edge data centres, and digital capabilities. This suggests that Airtel is preparing its 5G network not just for faster mobile data, but for a broader future built around homes, enterprise services, edge computing, and advanced digital applications.
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