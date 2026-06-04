OnePlus Needs to Do this for India

OnePlus started with the ethos – Never Settle. That spirit seems to be gone, at least with what is happening, it seems like the company is indeed settling. There’s no more camera partnership with Hasselblad. The focus from flagships seems to have shifted marginally to the Nord series, which is where the most sales for the brand could take place in the coming months and years. Then there’s a ‘s’ series now, which is basically a stripped version of flagship phones.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



OnePlus has witnessed declining sales in India. I don’t want to get into that for now. I want to talk about what can be done next by OnePlus to win over the Indian market, if not the global, at least.

OnePlus Should Focus on a Niche

OnePlus India needs to carve down its attention to a niche of customers like it did in the initial years (read second part of this article to understand what I am talking about). Yes, this does not make a lot of business sense in the short term, and it is very easy for me to write this down here when there is nothing at stake for me. However, that does also put me in a position where I can think about things in a more non-traditional way, as I have zero pressure to execute.

This is what I feel makes sense – make phones for creators. The creator economy is going to be a huge thing, especially with the government also recognising it and now, taxing it in the name of protecting and safeguarding creators. OnePlus needs to come out with phones, and accessories, aimed at creators.

There’s not a single brand out there which can beat iPhones in video recording consistency. Thus, the work is already cut out for Android brands. Honestly, we don’t want 200x zoom. 10x is just enough in high resolution for 99% of consumers. We don’t want to take the moon shots. We want freaking amazing videos.

Read More