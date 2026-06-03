iPhone Ultra Could Use Liquid Metal for Hinge

A new report suggests Apple could use a liquid metal hinge in its foldable iPhone, highlighting how durability and long-term reliability are becoming increasingly important in the foldable smartphone market.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Apple is reportedly considering a liquid metal hinge for its foldable iPhone.

The hinge could improve durability and long-term reliability.

Liquid metal is known for its strength, elasticity and resistance to wear.

Hinge quality is becoming a major differentiator in the foldable smartphone market.

Apple appears to be focusing on refinement and durability rather than rushing into the foldable segment.

Apple’s Foldable iPhone Returns to the Spotlight

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone has once again surfaced in industry reports, this time with a claim that could offer insight into the company’s approach to foldable smartphone design.

According to recent reports, Apple may use a liquid metal hinge in its foldable iPhone, a move that could help improve durability and long-term reliability. While Apple has not confirmed any foldable iPhone plans, the report suggests the company may be focusing on one of the biggest engineering challenges facing foldable devices today: the hinge.

Why the Hinge Matters

For most consumers, foldable phones are defined by their flexible displays. However, industry observers have long pointed out that the hinge remains one of the most important components inside a foldable device.

The hinge is responsible for supporting the display through thousands of opening and closing cycles while maintaining a consistent user experience over time. Any weakness in the mechanism can affect durability, usability, and consumer confidence.

This is why smartphone manufacturers have spent years refining hinge designs. Companies including Samsung, Huawei, Honor, Oppo, Motorola and others have introduced multiple generations of improvements aimed at reducing wear, improving durability and minimising display creases.

What Is Liquid Metal?

Read More