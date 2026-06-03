iPhone Ultra Could Use Liquid Metal for Hinge

A new report suggests Apple could use a liquid metal hinge in its foldable iPhone, highlighting how durability and long-term reliability are becoming increasingly important in the foldable smartphone market.
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Key Highlights
Apple is reportedly considering a liquid metal hinge for its foldable iPhone.
The hinge could improve durability and long-term reliability.
Liquid metal is known for its strength, elasticity and resistance to wear.
Hinge quality is becoming a major differentiator in the foldable smartphone market.
Apple appears to be focusing on refinement and durability rather than rushing into the foldable segment.
Apple’s Foldable iPhone Returns to the Spotlight
Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone has once again surfaced in industry reports, this time with a claim that could offer insight into the company’s approach to foldable smartphone design.
According to recent reports, Apple may use a liquid metal hinge in its foldable iPhone, a move that could help improve durability and long-term reliability. While Apple has not confirmed any foldable iPhone plans, the report suggests the company may be focusing on one of the biggest engineering challenges facing foldable devices today: the hinge.
Why the Hinge Matters
For most consumers, foldable phones are defined by their flexible displays. However, industry observers have long pointed out that the hinge remains one of the most important components inside a foldable device.
The hinge is responsible for supporting the display through thousands of opening and closing cycles while maintaining a consistent user experience over time. Any weakness in the mechanism can affect durability, usability, and consumer confidence.
This is why smartphone manufacturers have spent years refining hinge designs. Companies including Samsung, Huawei, Honor, Oppo, Motorola and others have introduced multiple generations of improvements aimed at reducing wear, improving durability and minimising display creases.
What Is Liquid Metal?
The latest rumour suggests Apple could take a different route by incorporating liquid metal technology into the hinge mechanism. Despite its name, liquid metal is a highly durable alloy known for its strength, elasticity and resistance to deformation. These characteristics have made it attractive for applications where components are exposed to repeated mechanical stress.
If used in a foldable smartphone hinge, the material could potentially help improve structural durability while supporting a more consistent folding mechanism over the life of the device.
The Foldable Market Is Evolving
The report is notable because it points to a broader trend within the foldable smartphone segment. While early foldables focused on proving that flexible displays were possible, the market is increasingly shifting towards durability, reliability and everyday usability.
As foldable devices become thinner and more refined, manufacturers are looking for ways to address concerns that continue to influence consumer adoption. Hinge performance remains one of those key considerations, particularly as consumers expect premium devices to last for several years of daily use.
Competition is no longer only about who can build the thinnest foldable or offer the largest display. Increasingly, it is about delivering a product that consumers can trust for everyday use.
Durability May Be the Real Differentiator
Apple has historically entered product categories later than many competitors, often focusing on refinement and user experience rather than being first to market.
The company followed this approach with smartphones, smartwatches and wireless earbuds, where it prioritised product maturity and ecosystem integration. If the reports prove accurate, the company’s attention to hinge durability could reflect a similar strategy in the foldable segment.
Rather than focusing solely on creating another foldable smartphone, Apple may be aiming to address some of the practical challenges that have accompanied the category since its introduction.
As the foldable smartphone market matures, durability could emerge as one of the most important factors influencing consumer adoption. While displays often receive the most attention, the engineering behind the hinge may ultimately determine how practical these devices become for everyday users.
At this stage, details surrounding Apple’s foldable iPhone remain limited, and the company has yet to make any official announcements. However, the latest rumour suggests that the next phase of foldable innovation may be driven as much by materials and engineering as by design itself.
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FAQs
What is the latest rumour about Apple's foldable iPhone?
Reports suggest Apple may use a liquid metal hinge to improve durability and reliability.
Why is the hinge important in a foldable phone?
The hinge supports thousands of folding cycles and plays a key role in durability and user experience.
What is liquid metal?
It is a highly durable alloy known for its strength, flexibility and resistance to deformation under repeated stress.
How could a liquid metal hinge benefit users?
It could help the foldable iPhone maintain smoother operation and better durability over time.
Has Apple officially announced a foldable iPhone?
No, Apple has not officially confirmed any foldable iPhone plans yet.