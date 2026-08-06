Pixel 11 Pro Launch by Google: Everything we Know So Far

Google will launch multiple new Pixel devices at the Made by Google launch event on August 12, 2026. One of the device already teased and confirmed by Google is the Google Pixel 11 Pro. This will be a top of the line product from Google and compete against flagships from other brands. The Pixel 11 Pro is expected to run Android 17 out of the box and feature an impressive set of cameras. The launch is just a week from here, and the four phones which are going to launch are – Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Here, let us talk about the Pixel 11 Pro, a device which may end up getting the most attention from the consumers as well.

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Google Pixel 11 Pro: What is Confirmed and What are Rumours

Google has teased the design of the Pixel 11 Pro already. The device has the same camera island that was featured on the Pixel 10 series. The difference is the Pixel Glow, which Google has confirmed will be called HiLight. It will be a new addition in hardware which will glow to give the device a unique identity.

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Rumours suggest that the Pixel 11 Pro will feature the following colours – Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus, and Obsidian. The 256GB variant will be the base and is expected to be priced at $899 while the 512GB variant is expected to start at $1019.