Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Tipped With 2-NM Based Tensor G6

Mountain View giant Google is gearing up to launch its next flagship Pixel phone on August 12, 2026. With just a week left, new leaks reveal key details and specs of the top-tier Pixel 11 Pro Fold foldable phone. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is also tipped to get the world’s first 2-nm-based chipset, the Tensor G6, under the hood, giving it strong competition against other processor manufacturers like Qualcomm, MediaTek, and even Apple.
Leaks suggest the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s design will remain the same as the previous Pixel 10 Pro foldable.
However, it also looks somewhat similar to Apple’s first foldable, the iPhone Ultra, set to launch one month after the Pixel phone.
Although the design remains the same, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will introduce the first-ever Pixel Glow feature, replacing the standard LED flash.
According to some reports, Google might market it as “Hilight.” Here is everything we know so far:
As Google gears up to launch its Pixel devices, a new promotional image has leaked ahead of the launch, revealing the next-generation top-tier foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
The new Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be placed above the Pixel 11 Pro XL smartphone with a dual-pill-shaped camera placed over a square module.
The pill on top comes with a single camera coupled with Google’s all-new Pixel Glow, an LED indicator light that also replaces the traditional LED flash.
It will be an RGB Light indicator that flashes and can also show notification alerts when the phone is closed.
A few reports mention that Google will market its Pixel Glow feature as Hilight.
The new Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold will have an aluminium frame and is expected to offer a new Pistachio colour option.
Display
Inside, the Google Pixel 11 Pro will have an 8-inch inner OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and a punch-hole camera in the top-right corner.
On the front, there is a 6.3-inch OLED cover display with 120Hz refresh rate support and a single punch-hole camera in the center.
Processor, RAM and Storage
Going under the hood, the latest Tensor G6 chipset will power the new Pixel 11 Pro Fold, the first 2nm-based processor, offering the best efficiency out of the box and an edge over the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and Apple A20 series chipsets.
According to reports, the new 2nm-based chipset will also help improve battery life and processing performance.
Reports also suggest that Google is addressing user complaints from previous Pixel owners about the “network drop issue” by upgrading the Pixel 11 series’s network modem with MediaTek’s M90 chipset.
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold will have up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM coupled with up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage out of the box.
Camera
On the camera side, the rear-end camera will get a 50MP main shooter with an f/1.3 aperture placed beside the Hilight LED light and on the bottom pill shape, you will get a 48MP ultra-wide angle and a 48MP 120X Periscope Telephoto sensor.
On the front, we expect the Pixel 11 Pro Fold to come with a 42MP selfie shooter.
Battery
On the battery side, unlike Samsung, which upgraded from Lithium-ion to Silicon-carbon, this year’s rumours claim Google might stick to the same lithium-ion battery.
According to leaks, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will pack a 4850mAh battery with support for 30W fast wired charging.
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold will also get Qi2 Wireless Charging support with an IP68 rating, making it among the few foldables with IP68 dust and water resistance ratings.
Software
On the software side, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be the first-ever foldable running the latest Android 17 out of the box with Gemini integration.
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold – India Launch
Google is gearing up to launch its next foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, at its Made by Google Event scheduled for August 12, 2026. The India launch is set for August 13, 2026.
Alongside the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google will also be launching its other Pixel 11 devices like the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro XL and the next Pixel Watch 5.
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold – India Price
According to leaks, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will be priced around $1899.
However, amid the memory price crisis, its price could rise to $2,000 to $2,200, which is about Rs 1,90,000 in India for the base 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.
These are just leaks and rumours about the Pixel 11 Pro Fold; we recommend you take this with a pinch of salt.
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FAQs
When will the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold launch?
Google is expected to launch the Pixel 11 Pro Fold at the Made by Google event on August 12, 2026. The India launch is expected on August 13, 2026.
What is the new Pixel Glow/Hilight feature?
Pixel Glow is Google's new RGB LED lighting system, replacing the traditional camera flash. It can display notification alerts and is rumoured to be marketed as Hilight.
Will the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold have a new design?
According to leaks, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will keep a design similar to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and introduce the new Pixel Glow lighting system and Pistachio colour option.
Which processor will power the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold?
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to feature Google's Tensor G6 chipset, built on TSMC's 2nm process to improve efficiency and AI performance.
Will Google fix the Pixel network issues?
According to leaks, Google may replace Samsung's modem with the MediaTek M90 to improve connectivity and reduce network issues reported on previous Pixel devices.