Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Tipped With 2-NM Based Tensor G6

Mountain View giant Google is gearing up to launch its next flagship Pixel phone on August 12, 2026. With just a week left, new leaks reveal key details and specs of the top-tier Pixel 11 Pro Fold foldable phone. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is also tipped to get the world’s first 2-nm-based chipset, the Tensor G6, under the hood, giving it strong competition against other processor manufacturers like Qualcomm, MediaTek, and even Apple.

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Key Highlights Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold to get a Pixel Glow feature marketed as Hilight.

The new foldable is set to get power-packed specs with an all-new 2-nm-based Tensor G6 chipset, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold might not get a Silicon-Carbon battery but instead might stick to a lithium-ion battery; this leak is not yet confirmed.

Leaks suggest the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s design will remain the same as the previous Pixel 10 Pro foldable.

However, it also looks somewhat similar to Apple’s first foldable, the iPhone Ultra, set to launch one month after the Pixel phone.

Although the design remains the same, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will introduce the first-ever Pixel Glow feature, replacing the standard LED flash.

According to some reports, Google might market it as “Hilight.” Here is everything we know so far:

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Leak Reveals Pixel Glow, Tensor G6

As Google gears up to launch its Pixel devices, a new promotional image has leaked ahead of the launch, revealing the next-generation top-tier foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

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Design: New Pixel Glow Feature Could Debut as “Hilight”