Jio 1.5GB Daily Data Plans that Offer Monthly Validity

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator in India, has two prepaid plans that offer 1.5GB of daily data to the users and bundle monthly validity for the users. The thing with monthly validity is that you don’t have to worry about understanding which date your plan will expire on. For example, if you have recharged the plan on October 30, then your plan will expire on November 30. The monthly validity is not a lot, but it is very convenient. The cost is also decent, given that in most cases, you will get access to mobile benefits for around 30 or 31 days. Let us take a look at the plan and their benefits.

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Reliance Jio Rs 319 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 319 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There is free 18 months of Google AI Pro bundled with this plan. It is worth Rs 35,100 and offers 5000GB of cloud storage from Google. The plan does not bundle 5G data since this only offers 1.5GB daily data. There is also JioTV and JioAICloud app subscription bundled. There is monthly service validity bundled with this plan as well.

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Reliance Jio Rs 339 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 339 prepaid plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. This plan also comes with monthly service validity as well. The only difference between the Rs 319 plan and Rs 339 plan is that the latter bundles Rs 14.95 worth of talktime. The plan comes with Google AI Pro subscription. There is no 5G data bundled with this plan either. There is JioTV and JioAICloud bundled with this plan as well.