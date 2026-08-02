JioTag 2 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

JioTag 2 has just launched in India. The JioTag 2 is now available in the country. This is listed as the JioTag 2nd Gen in India. It appears to be available in three different colours. This is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Further, the JioTag 2 is rated IP64. You can purchase it from Amazon India. The JioTag 2 builds upon the JioTag which was launched by Jio as a cheaper alternative to products from companies such as Apple and more. With the JioTag 2, there’s one new thing which wasn’t present in the earlier versions of the JioTag. What is it? Let’s find out.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



But before everything, what matters to consumers is the price of the product. So let’s take a look at the price of the JioTag 2 which is now available in India.

JioTag 2 India Price

JioTag 2 is available for just Rs 1,249 in India. It features a new design. It is available in three colours – Black, Red, and Green. It is now available in a new shape. You can purchase it from Amazon India. There is up to Rs 50 bank discount available for the users, where the price goes down to Rs 1,199.

JioTag 2 India Specifications

JioTag 2 has one non-standard battery. It is built with polycarbonate material. The new thing about the JioTag 2 is that it works with both the iOS and Android devices. The earlier version of the product did not work with both the ecosystems. The good thing about this one is that it will work with both. The sound will come out at 120dB as it has built-in speakers to help find your things when inside the Bluetooth range. You will also be able to get directions in map when outside the Bluetooth range.