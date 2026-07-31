Jio is Offering Premium TV Channels for Rs 55 Only

Reliance Jio is offering premium TV channels to the users with one of its prepaid plans. But the highlight of this is the cost, which is Rs 55. With the Rs 55 plan,which is a prepaid option, Jio is offering entertainment benefits. This is unlike any other prepaid plan out there. However, this is not a plan with service validity. This plan only bundles data, and premium TV channels. This is basically a data voucher, and thus you will require a base active plan. Without a base active plan, this voucher will not work for you. Let’s quickly go over the benefits of this data voucher from Reliance Jio.

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Reliance Jio Rs 55 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 55 prepaid plan comes with only 10MB of data. Note that 10MB is not a lot of data. And thus, calling this plan a data voucher is not the appropriate thing. It is more of a TV voucher. The access that users will get with this plan will be of JioStar, Sony Entertainment, Sun TV Network, Warner Bros Discovery, and ETV.

The validity of this plan is 30 days. Users get access to more than 1000 live TV channels including channels such as Star Plus HD, Colors HD, and more. Sports channels from JioStar is not included. Sony channels such as SET HD, Sony SAB HD, and more will also be there for the users. This pack offers to live TV channels only.This is through the JioTV app. Post the consumption of 10MB of data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. This is one of a kind pack. No other telecom operator in the country offers such a prepaid plan with TV benefits. If you are a Jio customer, then you can recharge with this plan and watch live TV on the go for a very reasonable cost.