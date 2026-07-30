ASUS Pad Price Confirmed, to be Available in India from August 6

ASUS had already confirmed the launch of the ASUS Pad in India. Along with it, the specifications of the ASUS Pad were also confirmed by the brand. This is a premium tablet from the company. It has an ultra-sleek and portable form factor. There are two memory variants – 128GB and 256GB. It packs a flagship OLED display too, and a powerful performance and a long-lasting battery life. The ASUS Pad will be available in India from August 6, 2026, and now its price has also been confirmed. The ASUS Pad will go on sale in India through Flipkart. It will also be available through the ASUS eShop, ASUS and ROG Stores throughout India. Let’s take a look at the price below.

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ASUS Pad Price in India

ASUS Pad will be available in two memory variants – 8GB + 128GB for Rs 45,990 and 8GB + 256GB for Rs 49,990. The consumers can also also avail ASUS Easy Pay, which makes the tablet more accessible. Let’s take a look at the specifications below.

ASUS Pad Specifications in India

ASUS Pad has a 12.2-inch 2.8K dual-layer OLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut to produce stunning visuals with exceptional colour accuracy. There is a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos 360-degree Cinematic Sound, delivering a richer dialogue. The ASUS Pad maintains a slim 6.5mm profile while weighing just 523 grams. The ASUS Pad has a 9000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging that restores the battery from 0-50% in just 30 minutes. You can also expand the internal storage of up to 1TB through microSD card.