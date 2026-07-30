PS5 Price in India Goes Up

Sony has increased the price of the Play Station 5 (PS5) Standard Edition in India. The company has risen the price of PS5 because of the ongoing memory shortage globally. The price of PS5 has not just gone up in India, but also in the UK, the US, Japan, Southeast Asia and other regions of the world. The PS5, which was already a super premium product, has now become even more expensive in the country. We don’t expect the price to come down any time soon. Let’s take a look at the new price of the PS5.

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Sony Play Station 5 Price in India

Sony’s Play Station 5 Standard Edition was launched in India for Rs 54,990. Now, the product has received a price hike of 28%. This has increased the total price of the product by Rs 15,000. So the new price is Rs 69,990.

Back in July 2025, PS5 digital edition was hiked by Rs 5,000. The console price went up by Rs 44,990 to Rs 49,990 – a hike of Rs 5,000. However, Sony did not raise the price of the standard edition of PS5 in the country at the time. But now, even the standard edition has become expensive. This price hike will not surprise anyone who is aware of the technology industry.

Play Station 5 is one of the best gaming consoles globally, and always stays in huge demand. The price increase will likely reach the local retail stores near you as well. Thus, if you have been planning to get a PS5, this would be the right time to do so. PS5 is currently out of stock in online retail channels such as Amazon India. We are not sure when the product will be making a comeback for the users. But as and when it does, you will have to purchase it at a higher price than before.