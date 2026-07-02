Sony Announces the End of PlayStation Disc Edition After 2028

Sony has sent shockwaves through the gaming community by announcing plans to retire its PlayStation Disc Version beginning January 2028. This bold move comes as Sony embraces the sweeping transformation from physical discs to digital games across the entertainment and gaming landscape. According to the announcement, games launching before January 2028 will still be released on disc as planned, but any titles debuting after that discontinuation date must be released in digital format.

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Key Highlights Sony has officially confirmed the production of the PlayStation Disc Version starting from January 2028.

The shift comes as the entertainment industry is moving towards the Digital Version from the Physical Version

Apart from PlayStation, Sony also confirmed that it will gradually stop the PlayStation Store for PS3 and PS Vita from August 2026 to July 2027.

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Sony Set to Retire Its PlayStation Disc Version

PlayStation console maker Sony took over the internet with the announcement that it would discontinue the PlayStation’s disc versions. As per the official blog, Sony is adapting to consumer trends, noting that consumers have been slow to move from physical discs to digital versions recently.

Sony has promised to remain committed to the plan and has clarified that all game makers planning to launch before January 2026, including the upcoming, much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, can plan and release the disc version accordingly.

The entertainment giant has shared that the games set to release after the discontinuation will be available only in digital form via the PlayStation Store.

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