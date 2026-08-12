Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G New Leaks Reveal Exynos 2500

After launching the year’s flagship foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Samsung is now gearing up to launch its next affordable flagship, the Galaxy S26 FE. The smartphone is going through initial certification and recently appeared in the FCC listing. This revealed under-the-hood specifications featuring a combination of Exynos and Qualcomm chipsets with faster wired charging. Leaks report that the Galaxy S26 FE will get a major upgrade over the previously launched Galaxy S25 FE.

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will feature good upgrades over the Galaxy S25 FE this year.

Galaxy S26 FE will be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE will launch mostly in late September or early October.

Here is all we know so far about the upcoming Galaxy S26 FE.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G Design Revealed

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G New Leaks Hint at Major Upgrade Over the Galaxy S25 FE – Detailed Specifications Out

Galaxy S26 FE 5G leaks surfaced online following the recent FCC registration, revealing that Samsung will use both a Qualcomm and an Exynos chipset, though there is a catch.

The FCC database reveals that the Galaxy S26 FE will feature an Exynos processor, while Wi-Fi functionality will be supported by a Qualcomm-built Wi-Fi chipset called FastConnect.

The previously launched Galaxy S25 FE came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X80 5G modem chip. Qualcomm’s FastConnect chipset is the latest to offer more reliable and stable network connectivity out of the box.

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