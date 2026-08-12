Vodafone Idea CEO Speaks on 5G, Subscriber Addition and More

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, recently came out with the Q1 FY27 results. The telecom has managed to add subscribers in a standalone quarter. This is the first time it has been able to do so since the merger of Vodafone and Idea in 2018. This marks a milestone and also adds to the possibility that things may finally be changing for the operator. The CEO of Vodafone Idea, Abhijit Kishore, who recently took over the reigns of the company spoke on the results about subscriber addition, 5G rollout througout India, and more. Let’s take a look at what he said.

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Vodafone Idea CEO on 5G, Subscriber Addition

Abhijit Kishore, CEO of Vodafone Idea repeated the same thing which Kumar Mangalam Birla had said a few days back on the telco’s annual report – that FY27 is the year of execution for them. The telco has started on the right foot, it appears.

“FY27 is the year of execution for us. Our robust Ql FY27 performance is a strong validation of our defined strategy and disciplined execution. Our investments are delivering tangible results with revenue growth of 6.0% YoY and quarterly EBITDA crossing Rs 5,000 Crore with a YoY growth of 9.1%. During the quarter, we have parameters we measure our success on, including subscriber addition – first since merger and we will continue to drive this. Our 56 delivered on all the critical businessis now live in over 200 cities,” Kishore said.

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The EBITDA was always close to Rs 5,000 crore, but never crossing that. An improvement in the average revenue per user (ARPU) has certainly helped the company in crossing the threshold.