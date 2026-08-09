Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 249, Rs 250 Prepaid Plans

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has brought two new prepaid plans for the users. These two plans come at a cost of Rs 249 and Rs 250. Both these plans are meant to offer service validity to the users. They are pretty affordable. But they do not come with a lot of data. The interesting thing about these two plans is that you get the option to either get o.5GB of data every day, or you get lump-sum data. The choice is yours, which is something no other telecom operator offers with their prepaid plans. Let us take a look at the details and benefits of these prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Vodafone Idea Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 249 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity. You get the option to choose from either 0.5GB data every day, or 14GB of lumpsum data. By default, you will get 0.5GB data every day, but you can switch it to lump-sum 14GB by dialing *188# through the registered Vodafone Idea number. Vi says that the switch option is only available for the users on the day of the recharge.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Vodafone Idea Rs 250 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 250 prepaid plan comes with 28 days of service validity. The new thing about this plan is that it bundles Spotify Premium for the users. The Spotify Premium is bundled for 28 days only. The FUP (fair usage policy) data bundled with this plan is 2GB. There is also 300 SMS bundled with the plan.