Gabit Smart Ring at an Attractive Price on Amazon and Flipkart

Gabit, a smart ring maker is selling its product at a special price on Amazon and Flipkart. Both the e-commerce platforms are offering the Gabit Smart Ring at a special price. It is offered in multiple colours and is definitely one of the best rings out in the market. The retail price of the ring is down, and before purchase, you can also get a sizing kit from the company. The sizing kit is also available at a very affordable price. That allows you to get the idea for your correct ring size. Let us take a look at the price and the offers available.

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Gabit Smart Ring Price in India

Gabit Smart Ring is available at a price of Rs 13,883. This is a special price for the product, and its original price was Rs 15,426. So this is a pretty good discount. There are bank offers with which the price of the product goes down. There is cashback and instant bank discount available on the product. You can also get it via no-cost EMI.

Of course, there is a sizing kit available for Gabit Smart Ring for Rs 289 only available via Amazon India.

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Gabit Smart Ring: What to Know

The Gabit Smart Ring is available in sizes between 6 to 13. It can help you with tracking important metrics such as sleep, fitness, nutrition, and stress with no subscription fee. It also has support for seven days and more battery life in a single charge. It is built with Titanium for durability. At the same time, it is feather light in weight and is also water resistant up to 50 meters. Gabit is the only wearable to track calorie surplus/deficit along with 30+ workout modes.