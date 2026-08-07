Ai+ Commits Rs 100 Crore to Invite Ehtical Hackers to Test its Devices

Ai+, a new smartphone brand based out of India, has announced a Rs 100 crore budget to invite ethical hackers to break into its devices. The idea is to bolster the security of its phones. The ethical hackers will test the limits of the phones, and this will help the brand build trust amongst the consumers. Ai+ has pledged Rs 20 crore annually, for the next five years. So all of its upcoming phones will undergo this testing by the hackers. The tech and developer community will be given a free hand to hack the devices of the company ethically to find out if there are any vulnerabilities. The company is calling this Project Trust+.

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Ai+ Wants to Go Beyond Traditional Bug Hunting Programs

Tech companies across the world have been doing something like this. Traditionally, it is called bug hunting or bounty programs. Companies pay people who are able to find out bugs in their devices. Ai+ wants to go beyond this. More secure phones will ensure that consumers can feel at peace while using the devices of Ai+.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+, said, “Most companies tell users their devices are secure. We want to prove it. The reality is that no smartphone, no platform, and no technology ecosystem can claim security as a finished destination. It evolves every day. Project Trust+ reflects our belief that trust should be built transparently and collaboratively. We are opening our doors to India’s technology community because we believe the safest products are built not in isolation, but together.”

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This program is open for anyone to apply. If you want to apply for this program, you need to visit Madhav Sheth’s Instagram profile and find the link in bio. Ai+ wants to make and grow an Indian smartphone brand. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with all the tech developments in India and globally.