Vodafone Idea (Vi) has acquired an all-India Internet Service Provider Virtual Network Operator licence, opening a new opportunity for the telecom operator to provide retail broadband and enterprise internet-connectivity services. According to Vodafone Idea’s FY26 Annual Report, the company acquired a Unified Licence for ISP VNO (All India) from the Department of Telecommunications in March 2026 the licence has a validity period of ten years.

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Key Highlights Vi acquired the Unified Licence for ISP VNO (All India) from the DoT in March 2026.

The licence is valid for ten years.

Vi can provide internet services without owning the underlying core-network infrastructure.

The operator can use broadband or internet infrastructure belonging to other telecom service providers.

The authorisation covers retail broadband and enterprise internet connectivity.

Vi has not disclosed launch dates, infrastructure partners, pricing or target markets.

Vodafone Idea already owns YOU Broadband, which serves retail and enterprise broadband customers.

What the ISP VNO Licence Allows

Vodafone Idea said the licence allows it to provide internet services without owning the underlying core-network infrastructure under the framework, Vi can use broadband or internet infrastructure belonging to other telecom service providers to deliver its services.

The company said the authorisation permits it to provide offerings including retail broadband and enterprise internet connectivity the licence gives Vi an additional regulatory route to participate in India’s fixed-connectivity market using infrastructure available from other telecom service providers.

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However, Vodafone Idea has not disclosed infrastructure partners, a commercial launch schedule, service plans or investment associated with the new authorisation.