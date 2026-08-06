Vi Secures All-India ISP VNO Licence, Opens New Retail and Enterprise Broadband Opportunity
Vodafone Idea’s ten-year, all-India ISP VNO licence allows the operator to provide retail broadband and enterprise internet services using broadband infrastructure from other telecom service providers.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has acquired an all-India Internet Service Provider Virtual Network Operator licence, opening a new opportunity for the telecom operator to provide retail broadband and enterprise internet-connectivity services. According to Vodafone Idea’s FY26 Annual Report, the company acquired a Unified Licence for ISP VNO (All India) from the Department of Telecommunications in March 2026 the licence has a validity period of ten years.
Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
Key Highlights
Vi acquired the Unified Licence for ISP VNO (All India) from the DoT in March 2026.
The licence is valid for ten years.
Vi can provide internet services without owning the underlying core-network infrastructure.
The operator can use broadband or internet infrastructure belonging to other telecom service providers.
The authorisation covers retail broadband and enterprise internet connectivity.
Vi has not disclosed launch dates, infrastructure partners, pricing or target markets.
Vodafone Idea already owns YOU Broadband, which serves retail and enterprise broadband customers.
Vodafone Idea said the licence allows it to provide internet services without owning the underlying core-network infrastructure under the framework, Vi can use broadband or internet infrastructure belonging to other telecom service providers to deliver its services.
The company said the authorisation permits it to provide offerings including retail broadband and enterprise internet connectivity the licence gives Vi an additional regulatory route to participate in India’s fixed-connectivity market using infrastructure available from other telecom service providers.
However, Vodafone Idea has not disclosed infrastructure partners, a commercial launch schedule, service plans or investment associated with the new authorisation.
Retail Broadband Opportunity
The all-India licence enables Vodafone Idea to provide retail broadband services using broadband infrastructure belonging to other telecom service providers this gives the company the option to introduce retail internet services without owning the entire underlying core network.
The annual report does not specify the markets in which Vi intends to launch such services or whether the rollout will be undertaken nationally or initially in selected locations.
Supports Existing Enterprise Business
The ISP VNO licence also adds to Vodafone Idea’s existing enterprise-connectivity capabilities Vi already holds active National Long Distance, International Long Distance and Internet Service Provider licences. According to the annual report, these licences support enterprise fixed-voice and data services for enterprise, government and wholesale customers the company’s existing ISP operation currently handles captive subscriber-traffic requirements.
The new authorisation allows Vodafone Idea to provide enterprise internet connectivity using broadband or internet infrastructure belonging to other telecom service providers.
Existing Broadband Presence Through YOU Broadband
Vodafone Idea also owns YOU Broadband India Limited, which provides high-speed broadband internet through cable networks the subsidiary offers broadband services to retail and enterprise customers and provides infrastructure support to licensed telecom service providers.
Vodafone Idea has not explained whether services under the new ISP VNO licence will be connected with YOU Broadband’s operations.
The licence nevertheless broadens Vi’s options in retail broadband and enterprise internet connectivity. Its commercial significance will become clearer when the company announces its infrastructure arrangements and customer-facing services.
A small group of TelecomTalk readers helps keep this platform running. Support us if you find our work valuable.
FAQs
What licence has Vodafone Idea acquired?
Vodafone Idea acquired a Unified Licence for ISP VNO (All India) from the Department of Telecommunications in March 2026.
How long is Vi’s ISP VNO licence valid?
The all-India ISP VNO licence is valid for ten years.
What services can Vi offer under the licence?
The licence allows Vi to provide services including retail broadband and enterprise internet connectivity.
Does Vi need to own the complete network infrastructure?
No. Under the ISP VNO framework, Vi can provide internet services using broadband or internet infrastructure belonging to other telecom service providers without owning the underlying core-network infrastructure.
Has Vi announced broadband plans or launch cities?
No. Vodafone Idea has not disclosed a commercial launch date, infrastructure partners, target markets, service plans or pricing under the new licence.