Vivo S2 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo S2 5G has finally launched in India. The S series is finally back in India after several years. Vivo S2 design and specifications were largely already revealed, and the key information that everyone was waiting for was the price. The price details are now also known along with everything else there is to about the phone. The device will be available soon for purchase, so let’s quickly go over the pricing and specification details. The Vivo S2 has launched in two different memory variants, but both variants have 8GB of RAM.

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Vivo S2 5G Price in India

Vivo S2 has launched in India for Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Then there is a higher 8GB + 256GB variant for Rs 49,999. There is a 10% instant cashback with several cards, and up to 10% instant discount with select cards. Vivo S2 5G is available in three colours – Silk White, Sapphire Blue, and Regal Bronze.

The Vivo S2 5G will be available in India from August 11, 2026. It will be available via several platforms including Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo official website and more retail partners.

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Vivo S2 5G Specifications in India

Vivo S2 5G has a 6.83-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with 1.5K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and up to 3000nits of peak local brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB RAM and is rated IP68 and IP69 for dust and water resistance. It has a 7050mAh battery coupled with 45W fast-charging. The Vivo S2 has a 50MP Sony main camera sensor and a 32MP front camera. It will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The RAM can be extended virtually by another 8GB if there is ample storage on the device. To stay updated about all the device launches from Vivo and other brands, keep reading TelecomTalk.