Vivo S2 Details Confirmed Before India Launch

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, will soon launch the Vivo S2 in India. The launch will take place on August 6, 2026, at 12 PM. Many details about the smartphone are now confirmed ahead of the launch. Vivo has officially confirmed the details of the device through its newsroom. The Vivo S2 features a flagship phone design and a dual-camera setup at the rear and a ring flash. The colours of the Vivo S2 have also been confirmed. Let us take a look at the details which are confirmed.

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Vivo S2 Confirmed Details

Vivo S2 will launch in India, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo and will pack a 7050mAh battery. It has an AnTuTu score of 970,000 points, which will help users go strong with gaming and multi-tasking. The device will feature a 6.83-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3000nits of peak brightness. It will run on OriginOS 6 based Android 16.

The Vivo S2 has been confirmed to come in three colours – Silk White, Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze. There will be Vivo Office Kit and OriginOS AI features such as AI Creation, AI Transcript Assist, and more which will help users create, organise, search, and complete tasks more efficiently. There will be the addition of Circle of Search 2.0 in this as well.

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Vivo S2 will also support Shake and Share. The display also has SGS Low Blue Light certification. The Vivo S2 has a 50MP Sony main camera sensor (Sony IMX852 sensor). It supports 4K video recording on both the front and rear cameras. This will allow creators to switch effortlessly between perspectives without compirising quality. The front camera sensor also features a 32MP sensor with Aura Light Portrait and Dual View Video. The Vivo S2 will launch in just a few days, so keep reading TelecomTalk.