Vivo S2 with Dual-Camera, Curved Display Launch Confirmed
Vivo India teases its all-new S2 smartphone after almost seven years. Set to launch on August 6, 2026, it features a dual-camera setup, a premium curved display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset. Here is all we know so far:
Following numerous leaks and teasers, Vivo has officially announced the revival of its S series phone after seven years. The Vivo S2, set to launch on August 6, 2026. The phone features a premium design with a vertically placed dual-camera and a curved front screen. Ahead of the launch, leaked renders, specifications, and hands-on images of the Vivo S2 have appeared online, showing how the phone looks in real life. Here is everything we know so far:
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Key Highlights
Vivo S2 comes with a dual-camera and a premium design, confirmed to launch on August 6, 2026.
Vivo S2 will offer a curved front display with a premium under-hood processor.
The S2 phone is launching almost seven years after the S1 launch in 2019.
The smartphone will have a premium design with a dual-camera setup on the rear and a single front camera.
According to leaks, the Vivo S2 5G will feature a larger 6.83-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness.
The teaser confirms the S2 will have a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP sensor, plus a 32MP front selfie shooter in a single punch-hole.
A recent About Settings Page for the Vivo S2 smartphone revealed the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 736-Turbo chipset offering premium-midrange performance with a score of around 1 million points in AnTuTu 11.
Geekbench 6 records 1025 points for single-core and 2882 points for multi-core.
The Vivo S2 will have a larger 7050mAh silicon-carbon (Si-C) battery and support 44W fast charging.
The teaser confirms the S2 will come in two colours: Sapphire Blue and Silk White. Leaks also suggest a third Regal Bronze option. The phone will also have IP69 water and dust resistance.
Talking about pricing, the Vivo S2’s India price is not yet confirmed. But according to leaks, the new S2 will start at Rs 51,999 for the 8GB and 128GB model, while the top-end 8GB and 256GB variant will be priced at Rs 55,999.
Image Credits: TechVishal VSB
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FAQs
When will the Vivo S2 launch?
The Vivo S2 is officially scheduled to launch on August 6, 2026.
What display does the Vivo S2 feature?
According to leaks, the Vivo S2 will feature a 6.83-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000-nit peak brightness.
What cameras are expected on the Vivo S2?
According to leaks, the Vivo S2 phone will have a dual-camera setup: a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor, plus a 32MP selfie shooter.
Which software will the Vivo S2 run?
Vivo S2 smartphone will run on the latest Android 16 based on OriginOS 6.
What is the expected price of the Vivo S2?
According to leaks, the Vivo S2 is expected to start at Rs 51,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and the 8GB + 256GB model may cost Rs 55,999.