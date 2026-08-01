Vivo S2 with Dual-Camera, Curved Display Launch Confirmed

Following numerous leaks and teasers, Vivo has officially announced the revival of its S series phone after seven years. The Vivo S2, set to launch on August 6, 2026. The phone features a premium design with a vertically placed dual-camera and a curved front screen. Ahead of the launch, leaked renders, specifications, and hands-on images of the Vivo S2 have appeared online, showing how the phone looks in real life. Here is everything we know so far:

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Key Highlights Vivo S2 comes with a dual-camera and a premium design, confirmed to launch on August 6, 2026.

Vivo S2 will offer a curved front display with a premium under-hood processor.

The S2 phone is launching almost seven years after the S1 launch in 2019.

Also Read: Vivo S2 Hands-On Image Shows Curved Display and OriginOS 6

Vivo S2 New Teaser Officially Confirms Launch Date for August 6

Vivo India officially confirms the launch of its new S2 smartphone. The teaser photos show the phone, which appears to have a dual-camera housed vertically in a pill module.

Vivo has confirmed the phone will have a curved display with a single punch-hole camera in the centre.

The teaser also shows two new colours: Sapphire Blue and Silk White.

The “My New Story” hints that the phone maker is starting a new story with the revival of its S series smartphone after a seven-year gap.

Vivo has also confirmed the smartphone will run on Android 16 based on the latest Origin OS 6 out of the box

Also Read: Vivo T5 Lite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications