Vivo S2 with Dual-Camera, Curved Display Launch Confirmed

Following numerous leaks and teasers, Vivo has officially announced the revival of its S series phone after seven years. The Vivo S2, set to launch on August 6, 2026. The phone features a premium design with a vertically placed dual-camera and a curved front screen. Ahead of the launch, leaked renders, specifications, and hands-on images of the Vivo S2 have appeared online, showing how the phone looks in real life. Here is everything we know so far:

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Key Highlights

  • Vivo S2 comes with a dual-camera and a premium design, confirmed to launch on August 6, 2026.
  • Vivo S2 will offer a curved front display with a premium under-hood processor.
  • The S2 phone is launching almost seven years after the S1 launch in 2019.

Related Coverage
vivo s2 india launch date confirmed Vivo S2 India Launch Date Confirmed vivo s2 shows curved display and originos 6 Vivo S2 Hands-On Image Shows Curved Display and OriginOS 6 vivo s2 5g powered by origin os Vivo S2 5G Powered by Origin OS 6 is Launching Soon

Also Read: Vivo S2 Hands-On Image Shows Curved Display and OriginOS 6

Vivo S2 New Teaser Officially Confirms Launch Date for August 6

vivo s2 india launch date confirmed

Vivo India officially confirms the launch of its new S2 smartphone. The teaser photos show the phone, which appears to have a dual-camera housed vertically in a pill module.

Vivo has confirmed the phone will have a curved display with a single punch-hole camera in the centre.

The teaser also shows two new colours: Sapphire Blue and Silk White.

The “My New Story” hints that the phone maker is starting a new story with the revival of its S series smartphone after a seven-year gap.

Vivo has also confirmed the smartphone will run on Android 16 based on the latest Origin OS 6 out of the box

Also Read: Vivo T5 Lite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications