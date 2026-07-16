Vivo T5 Lite 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India called the Vivo T5 Lite 5G. The phone will soon be available for the users to purchase. With the T series, the company focuses on capturing the online market. The Vivo T5 Lite 5G will start in India at around Rs 20,000 price point. We will talk more about the price below, but for now, just know that this device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset. It has a 50MP shooter at the rear. The phone comes with a standard design of any affordable phone in the market right now. Nothing stands out about it. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Vivo T5 Lite 5G.

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Vivo T5 Lite 5G Price in India

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is available in India in three memory variants:

4GB + 128GB = Rs 19,999

6GB + 128GB = Rs 21,999

6GB + 256GB = Rs 24,999

With select bank cards including the HDFC Bank, Axis Bannk, and SBI cards, you will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 with the device. The first sale of Vivo T5 Lite 5G will start in India on July 22, 2026. The phone will be available in two colours – Twilight Shadow, and Wave Blue. You can get it from Flipkart and the official website of Vivo India.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Specifications in India

Vivo T5 Lite 5G has a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD touchscreen which comes with support for a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is up to 1200nits of peak brightness support and the phone has Ip65 rating for dust and water resistance. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC is packed inside the phone and it comes with support of up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The phone’s storage can be expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card. The Vivo T5 Lite 5G has a dual-camera setup at the rear headlined by a 50MP sensor and a secondary 0.08MP sensor. The front camera features a 5MP sensor for selfies and video calling.