Vodafone Idea in FY27: Birla Says it is Time to Execute

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator, has been eyeing to raise funds from the banks for fueling capex (capital expenditure). The telecom operator has maintained that it is engaged in active discussions with the banks to raise the money. Kumar Managalam Birla, the non-executive chairman of Vodafone Idea said that FY27 will be the year of execution for the telco.

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“FY26 was a year of resolution. FY27 begins a period of execution. The company enters this phase with greater financial clarity, improving operating performance and renewed capacity to invest,” Birla said on Vodafone Idea’s annual report for FY26 released on Wednesday.

Vodafone Idea announced a plan to raise money through debt and fuel its capex for the next three years with the help of it. The proposed amount approved by the board was Rs 45,000. This is the amount that the telco is talking to the banks for.

“Discussions continue with lenders to secure long-term funding for the planned capital investment programme of ₹45,000 crore over FY27 to FY29, supporting the expansion of a fully competitive network,” said Birla.

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Vodafone Idea’s promoters have helped the telco in the recent past. Whether it was Vodafone Group UK, which concluded the settlement of CLAM, or the Aditya Birla Group, which infused fresh capital into the telco’s balance sheet, there was plenty of help offered to Vi. Even the government announced decisions when appear to be in favour of Vi’s future.