Vodafone Idea Offering Unlimited Data at Just Rs 288 Every 28 Days

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, is offering customers unlimited data at a very cheap cost. The cost is just Rs 288 for every 28 days validity. This is about Rs 10 every day for unlimited data, which is very cheap. Vodafone Idea offers unlimited data with several of its plans. Even though the unlimited data is not truly unlimited. The prepaid plan we are talking about is the Rs 3749 plan. This plan offers service validity of an entire year. That is 365 days. Let us take a look at the benefits of this plan.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 3749 Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea Rs 3749 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited data. The unlimited data here is 300GB for every 28 days. This is both 4G and 5G data. There are no OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled with this plan. The 5G data benefit is meant for everyone who has a 5G phone. This 5G data is only offered to customers who live under the 5G coverage zone of Vodafone Idea. The telco is still in the process of rolling out 5G for the users.

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The Vi Rs 3749 prepaid plan is available in every telecom circle of the country. This is one of the best value prepaid plans with year long validity that you will get the in India right now. Of course, this is not the only prepaid plan with year long validity and unlimited data from Vodafone Idea. There are more plans. These plans even come with OTT benefits. The OTT benefits, though, result in additional cost for the users. There is no separate 4G data in this plan. The 4G and 5G data are both bundled under the same 300GB limit for the consumers regardless of the circle they are in. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated about such offers from Vodafone Idea.