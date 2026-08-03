Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro 5G VS Galaxy M47 – Full Comparison

Samsung has been teasing its Galaxy F60 Pro 5G smartphone for a while. Today, the new F60 5G was launched in India, featuring a premium AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with faster RAM and storage, a triple-camera setup, and a bigger 6,000mAh battery. However, with similar specs, there is another recently launched phone, the Galaxy M47 5G, which was launched back in 2026.

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Key Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro 5G officially launched today and offers identical specifications to the Galaxy M47 5G launched last month.
  • The Galaxy F60 Pro 5G has an edge over the Galaxy M47 5G in pricing because the Galaxy M47 5G’s price was hiked by a whopping Rs 8,000 just eight days after launch.
  • Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro will be available for purchase on Flipkart during the Freedom Sale on August 8, 2026.

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The Galaxy M46 5G also offers solid specifications for the price, including a Qualcomm chipset, faster RAM and storage options, an AMOLED panel, and a bigger battery with fast charging support.

If you are looking for a new smartphone upgrade, we have you covered with the major differences between the Galaxy M47 5G and F60 Pro 5G smartphones.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Chip Confirmed through Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro 5G VS Galaxy M47 5G: Which Samsung Phone Is Better?

samsung galaxy f60 pro 5g vs galaxy m47

Both the Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro 5G and the M47 5G are among the latest Samsung phones launched within a month. Here is a detailed comparison.

Display

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro 5G has a 6.7-inch Flat FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.