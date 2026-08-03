Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro 5G VS Galaxy M47 – Full Comparison
Here is a detailed comparison between the Galaxy F60 Pro Smartphone and the Galaxy M47 5G in terms of display, processor, RAM, storage, and pricing. Both phones offer identical specifications, but the Galaxy M47 5G is priced much higher. This makes the Galaxy F60 Pro the better choice for purchase.
Samsung has been teasing its Galaxy F60 Pro 5G smartphone for a while. Today, the new F60 5G was launched in India, featuring a premium AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with faster RAM and storage, a triple-camera setup, and a bigger 6,000mAh battery. However, with similar specs, there is another recently launched phone, the Galaxy M47 5G, which was launched back in 2026.
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Key Highlights
Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro 5G officially launched today and offers identical specifications to the Galaxy M47 5G launched last month.
The Galaxy F60 Pro 5G has an edge over the Galaxy M47 5G in pricing because the Galaxy M47 5G’s price was hiked by a whopping Rs 8,000 just eight days after launch.
Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro will be available for purchase on Flipkart during the Freedom Sale on August 8, 2026.
The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G also has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. In terms of display, it’s a tie between the two phones.
Processor, RAM and Storage
The Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro 5G is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, with up to 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
On paper, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 was launched in September 2024 and developed using the 4nm TSMC process.
The chipset achieves a total AnTuTu 11 score of 840,643 points and Geekbench 6 benchmarks of 1015 points for single-core and 2920 points for multi-core.
Even the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G also features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
The Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro has a triple-camera setup on the rear and a single front camera inside a punch-hole sensor placed in the center.
The rear features a 50MP main OIS sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. An LED flash is placed beside the pill shape.
On the other end, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G also gets the same triple-camera setup; however, the sensors are a bit different.
Both the F60 Pro and the M47 share the same main 50MP OIS sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.
However, the other two sensors on the Galaxy M47 are a 5MP Ultra-Wide with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/1.5 aperture.
The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G’s ultra-wide and macro sensors have higher apertures, which help capture more light and improve low-light shots.
However, we need hands-on experience to see if the Galaxy M47 performs better than the Galaxy F60 Pro.
Both come with the same 12MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.
Battery
Both the Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro and Galaxy M47 5G come with the same 6,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging support.
The Galaxy M47 5G comes with Bypass Charging support, which directs charging to the phone’s motherboard instead of the battery while plugged in.
Verdict: Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro 5G VS Galaxy M47 5G: Which is a Better Phone?
Both the Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro 5G smartphone and the Galaxy M47 5 G share the same specifications out of the box, including the same software update policy, and were launched just a month apart.
Amid the price hike, the Galaxy M47 5G sells at a highly inflated price.
The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at Rs 30,999, while the Galaxy F60 Pro’s base variant is priced at Rs 25,999 and can be had for as low as Rs 23,999 as part of Samsung’s introductory offer.
Only the Galaxy M47 5G has a slightly bigger aperture ultra-wide and macro sensor compared to the F60 Pro, although it shouldn’t make a huge difference.
For the price, we strongly recommend going for the Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro over the Galaxy M47 5G.
Image Credits: prathapgtech, abhisomayaji
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FAQs
Which phone is better, Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro 5G or Galaxy M47 5G?
The comparison shows that the recently launched Galaxy F60 Pro smartphone has identical specifications to the Galaxy M47 5 G smartphone launched last month, but the F60 Pro is selling for a much lower price.
Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro and Galaxy M47: Do both phones use the same processor?
Yes, both the Galaxy F60 Pro and Galaxy M47 5G smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.
Samsung Galaxy F60 Pro and Galaxy M47: Which phone has the better camera?
Both Galaxy F60 Pro and Galaxy M47 share the same 50MP OIS main camera. The Galaxy M47 has slightly wider-aperture ultra-wide and Macro cameras, but the difference is expected to be minimal in everyday use.
Does the Galaxy M47 offer any extra feature over the F60 Pro?
Yes, the Galaxy M47 supports Bypass Charging to reduce battery heating while gaming or charging.
What is the starting price of the Galaxy F60 Pro 5G?
The Galaxy F60 Pro 5G starts at Rs 25,999, with an introductory offer lowering the price to Rs 23,999.