Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price Confirmed by Brand

Samsung has confirmed the pricing for the Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in India. The Samsung Galaxt F70 Pro 5G was recently teased by the brand. We expected the device to launch soon, but what has happened right now does not usually take place. Samsung has soft launched the phone and has revealed the price of the product along with the availability. The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is confirmed to come with a triple-camera unit, and it will also feature a 50MP main sensor in this setup. Let’s take a look at the price directly and see what users will have to pay for this phone.

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Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will be available in three memory variants in India: 6GB + 128GB for Rs 25,999, 8GB + 128GB for Rs 29,999 and 8GB + 256GB for Rs 34,999.

People interested in the device will be able to purchase it from the official Samsung India store and Flipkart. It will be available in two colours – Alpha Black and Aura Green. It will be available to purchase starting from August 3, 2026. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G is going to feature a full flat FHD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It will feature a Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm, however, at the moment, the chip remains unkown. The device will feature up to LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage and there will be a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main shooter with support for OIS (optical image stabilisation). The other two sensors are a 2MP macro and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an LED flash. For selfies, the camera is unkown at the moment. There is a 6000mAh battery inside this phone with support for 45W fast-charging.