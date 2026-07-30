WhatsApp Bug Might Be Linked to Galaxy S24, S25 Overheating

Samsung is under the spotlight amid growing controversy, with many users complaining of heating issues on Galaxy S25 models. Complaints have risen daily, drawing media attention. Some users noticed heating issues after the OneUI 8.5 July 2026 security patch update.

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Key Highlights Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 users are reporting overheating and battery draining issues following the July 2026 Security Patch update for OneUI.

Similar heating issues were reported in April for Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24. The culprit was identified as WhatsApp, which was stuck in a background loop.

Users can check if the issue is recurring. Samsung has not shared an official confirmation about this.

Alongside heating problems, a few customers reported battery drain issues on the Samsung forum, highlighting that the July patch causes battery drain on Galaxy S24 models, with some also reporting issues on Galaxy Z Fold 8 models.

However, the major root cause of this issue could be WhatsApp Backup running stuck in a loop. Here is all we know so far.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Latest Offer in 2026

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 Users Have Reported Overheating Issues After Installing the July Software Update.

Samsung has not officially confirmed the recent concerns. However, many users are sharing worries on the Samsung forum and on X about battery draining and heating issues.

According to a user, the OneUI 8.5 July security patch update (Build: S938BXXSBCZG3) is causing excessive battery drain.