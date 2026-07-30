WhatsApp Bug Might Be Linked to Galaxy S24, S25 Overheating

Samsung is under the spotlight amid growing controversy, with many users complaining of heating issues on Galaxy S25 models. Complaints have risen daily, drawing media attention. Some users noticed heating issues after the OneUI 8.5 July 2026 security patch update.

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Key Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 users are reporting overheating and battery draining issues following the July 2026 Security Patch update for OneUI.
  • Similar heating issues were reported in April for Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24. The culprit was identified as WhatsApp, which was stuck in a background loop.
  • Users can check if the issue is recurring. Samsung has not shared an official confirmation about this.

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Alongside heating problems, a few customers reported battery drain issues on the Samsung forum, highlighting that the July patch causes battery drain on Galaxy S24 models, with some also reporting issues on Galaxy Z Fold 8 models.

However, the major root cause of this issue could be WhatsApp Backup running stuck in a loop. Here is all we know so far.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Latest Offer in 2026

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 Users Have Reported Overheating Issues After Installing the July Software Update.

Samsung has not officially confirmed the recent concerns. However, many users are sharing worries on the Samsung forum and on X about battery draining and heating issues.

According to a user, the OneUI 8.5 July security patch update (Build: S938BXXSBCZG3) is causing excessive battery drain.

The user also reports that the Samsung Device Care app shows the message “Some apps or processes are overloading the system (CPU). Your device needs to restart.”

​A few users have also reported that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S24 models are seeing a huge battery drop in idle conditions of around 5%.

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Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Just Rs 89999 in India

WhatsApp Backup Could Be the Root Cause of the Heating Issue

Although we don’t have confirmation from Samsung, a previous similar report from April showed Galaxy S models faced heating issues.

The main cause was WhatsApp stuck in a backup loop in the background, consuming battery and heating even during idle time.

Users can cancel the WhatsApp backup to resolve this. If your Galaxy S24 or S25 model faces heating issues, try cancelling the WhatsApp backup running in the background.

Source: PhoneArena and Alvin

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FAQs

Why are Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S25 users reporting overheating issues?

Several users have reported overheating and battery drain after installing the July 2026 One UI 8.5 security update.

Has Samsung officially acknowledged the overheating issue?

As of now, Samsung has not officially confirmed complaints about overheating or battery drain after the OneUI 8.5 July Security patch update.

What could be causing the overheating problem?

A similar trend was noticed in April, when several users reported that their Galaxy S25 and S24 models were overheating. The cause was a WhatsApp backup stuck in a background loop. Canceling the backup was the quick fix.

Which software version for OneUI 8.5 is reportedly affected?

Some users have linked the issue to the One UI 8.5 July 2026 security update, including build S938BXXSBCZG3.

Is WhatsApp Bug officially confirmed as the root cause?

WhatsApp backup loop is the suspected cause based on user reports and a similar issue reported back in April. There is no confirmation from Samsung or WhatsApp yet.

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