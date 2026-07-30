Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G India Launch Soon

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G will launch soon in India. The device has been teased officially for the Indian market. This will join the Galaxy F70e 5G which launched in February earlier this year. This Galaxy F70 Pro 5G appears to be a more powerful device in the series. A dedicated microsite for the phone is now live on Flipkart. This also confirms that Flipkart will be the platform through which this device will be sold. The phone will launch soon in India, but the launch date has not been teased and we do not even have a timeline yet. Let’s take a look at the details which are available here.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G: What You Should Know

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G’s microsite is now live in India. The handset will go on sale in India in Flipkart. The microsite confirms that more details about the phone will be revealed on July 31, 2026. The teaser image shows that it will be availablen in Green colour. There could be more colours, but at least one is now confirmed. Further, we can see a flat frame, and a vertically stacked camera system. There will be three camera sensors at the back.

Along with this, there will be an LED flash on the right side of the camera island. The power button and volume controls could also be on the right side of the device. The Galaxy F70 Pro is expected to be more premium device than the Galaxy F70e 5G. To recall, the Galaxy F70e 5G launched in India for a base Rs 13,999 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.