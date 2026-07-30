India Aims for 100 Crore 5G Users by 2030, Add 36,000 Jobs

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, announced the Government’s aim to transform from being a “Service-Nation” to a “Product Nation” and to improve the 5G infrastructure. The aim is to also connect 100 crore 5G subscribers by 2030 by boosting the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom manufacturing, which can create around 36,000 new jobs.

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Key Highlights India to see a massive 5G boost by 2030, shares Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

According to Scindia, the Government of India will work on boosting employment opportunities through its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.

The government is aiming to add 100 crore 5G subscribers by 2030.

Here is all we know so far:

Also Read: India Adds Over 5 Million Mobile Users in June 2026: TRAI

5G Boost Could Take India’s Subscriber Base to 100 Crore, Add 36,000 Jobs

Jyotiraditya Scindia announced during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 curtain-raiser event that 5G connectivity has reached around 50 crore people. The telcos achieved this target in just two and a half years, with Rs 4,50,000 crore in capital expenditure.

Union Minister also shared that India currently has around 5 lakh 5G towers. In the next four years, by 2030, the aim is to expand and connect around 100 crore people on 5G.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel Report as Leading Companies in Building 5G Infrastructure

According to the reports, private telecom providers like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel lead the way as top providers of next-generation infrastructure, with Vodafone Idea last on the list. Government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has not yet entered 5G services but is focusing on improving its current 4G infrastructure by adding more towers. BSNL is also working on 5G testing and is soon expected to announce the commercial launch of 5G services in India.