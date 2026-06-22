BSNL 4G Expansion May Matter More Than Its 5G Launch

BSNL’s 4G rollout is one of the most important telecom infrastructure projects currently underway in India. While much of the industry’s attention remains focused on 5G services offered by private operators, BSNL’s ongoing network expansion could play a bigger role in shaping its long-term future than many realise.

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Key Highlights BSNL is deploying a large-scale indigenous 4G network across India.

The network uses technology developed by C-DOT, TCS and Tejas Networks.

The equipment has been designed to support future 5G upgrades.

Nearly one lakh sites are part of BSNL's nationwide rollout programme.

The success of the 4G rollout could influence the pace of BSNL's future 5G expansion.

Unlike Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, which launched 5G after building extensive 4G networks over several years, BSNL is currently focused on deploying a large-scale indigenous 4G network the operator’s approach is different because the network being built today is expected to form the foundation for future 5G services.

India’s Indigenous Telecom Project

At the centre of BSNL’s expansion is India’s indigenous telecom technology stack developed through collaboration between C-DOT, TCS and Tejas Networks the government has highlighted that the equipment is 5G upgradable from a technology perspective, potentially allowing BSNL to transition to next-generation services without having to rebuild its entire infrastructure from scratch.

BSNL has been steadily expanding its 4G footprint across the country as part of a large-scale rollout involving nearly one lakh sites. Thousands of these sites have already been commissioned, helping the operator improve coverage and network availability across multiple regions.