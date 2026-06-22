BSNL 4G Expansion May Matter More Than Its 5G Launch

BSNL’s 4G rollout is one of the most important telecom infrastructure projects currently underway in India. While much of the industry’s attention remains focused on 5G services offered by private operators, BSNL’s ongoing network expansion could play a bigger role in shaping its long-term future than many realise.
Unlike Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, which launched 5G after building extensive 4G networks over several years, BSNL is currently focused on deploying a large-scale indigenous 4G network the operator’s approach is different because the network being built today is expected to form the foundation for future 5G services.
At the centre of BSNL’s expansion is India’s indigenous telecom technology stack developed through collaboration between C-DOT, TCS and Tejas Networks the government has highlighted that the equipment is 5G upgradable from a technology perspective, potentially allowing BSNL to transition to next-generation services without having to rebuild its entire infrastructure from scratch.
The scale of the deployment makes it one of the largest indigenous telecom projects undertaken in India. Beyond expanding connectivity, the rollout is also serving as a real-world demonstration of India’s homegrown telecom technology ecosystem.
Why the 4G Rollout Is Important
The importance of the project extends beyond subscriber additions. Many of the 4G sites being deployed are expected to support BSNL’s future 5G upgrade path. This means the speed, quality and completion of the current rollout may have a direct impact on how quickly BSNL can move towards broader 5G deployment.
Industry observers often focus on when BSNL will launch commercial 5G services. However, the more important question may be whether the operator can successfully complete its 4G expansion programme and establish a strong network foundation first.
A successful 4G rollout could provide several advantages it would improve coverage, increase network capacity and help BSNL strengthen its position in areas where it continues to maintain a significant presence. More importantly, it would create a larger infrastructure base that could support future 5G services.
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The Link Between 4G and 5G
The cloud-native architecture used in BSNL’s indigenous network is also expected to support smoother technology evolution. Unlike traditional network deployments that often require significant hardware changes, cloud-native designs can enable more flexible software-driven upgrades.
Government officials have previously indicated that BSNL’s 4G infrastructure has been developed with future 5G upgrades in mind. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also stated that BSNL’s indigenous 4G network will be upgraded to 5G as the rollout progresses.
This is one of the key reasons the current 4G deployment is attracting attention the project is not only about improving BSNL’s existing services but also about preparing the operator for the next phase of network evolution.
Challenges Still Remain
Despite the long-term opportunities, challenges remain completing a rollout of this scale requires continued execution, optimisation and customer adoption. BSNL also operates in a highly competitive market where private operators have already established significant 5G footprints.
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The company must not only expand its network but also improve customer experience and attract users in a market where data consumption and digital services continue to grow rapidly.
Network quality, customer acquisition and commercial execution will remain important factors in determining how successfully BSNL can leverage its infrastructure investments.
Building the Foundation for the Future
The current 4G expansion remains one of the most significant developments in BSNL’s transformation efforts. The project is not merely about launching another generation of mobile services. It is about building the infrastructure platform that could support the operator’s future ambitions.
As a result, the success of BSNL’s 4G rollout may ultimately matter more than the timing of its 5G launch. The stronger the foundation BSNL builds today, the better positioned it could be to compete in the next phase of India’s telecom market.
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FAQs
Why is BSNL's 4G rollout important?
BSNL's 4G rollout is expanding network coverage and capacity while also creating a foundation that can support future 5G upgrades.
Who is behind BSNL's indigenous 4G technology stack?
The network is based on technology developed through collaboration between C-DOT, TCS and Tejas Networks.
How many sites are part of BSNL's 4G expansion?
BSNL's rollout involves nearly one lakh 4G sites across India, making it one of the country's largest telecom infrastructure projects.
Is BSNL's 4G network 5G-ready?
The government has stated that the indigenous equipment is 5G upgradable from a technology perspective, enabling a future migration path to 5G.
Has BSNL launched commercial 5G services nationwide?
No. BSNL's current focus remains on expanding and optimising its indigenous 4G network while preparing for future 5G upgrades.