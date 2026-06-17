Bharti Airtel has announced the completion of the first phase of a strategic connectivity initiative undertaken in collaboration with the Indian Army’s 4 Corps headquartered at Tezpur. The project has enabled the deployment of mobile network infrastructure across remote and high-altitude Army locations in Arunachal Pradesh, one of India’s most challenging regions for telecommunications deployment.

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According to Bharti Airtel, the initiative makes it the first telecom operator to extend mobile connectivity to several high-altitude Army locations in the state. The company said the deployment is aimed at improving communication capabilities in remote areas while helping military personnel and local communities remain connected through mobile services.

As part of Phase 1 of the project, Airtel successfully deployed telecommunications infrastructure across 30 Army stations located in mountainous and difficult-to-access regions of Arunachal Pradesh. The company noted that many of these locations are situated in areas where geographical conditions make infrastructure deployment particularly challenging. The rugged terrain, high altitudes and limited accessibility have historically made network expansion difficult in these regions.

With the completion of the rollout, Airtel said mobile connectivity is now available across these locations, helping improve communication capabilities in areas that previously faced connectivity challenges.

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The project forms part of a broader effort to enhance telecommunications access in remote regions and strengthen digital connectivity in strategically important areas of the country.

Indian Army Played a Key Role

Bharti Airtel highlighted the significant support provided by the Indian Army during the execution of the project.

According to the company, the Army played a critical role in facilitating the deployment by assisting with fibre rollout, power infrastructure and logistics support required for network installation activities the collaboration also helped Airtel overcome some of the operational challenges associated with working in difficult terrain.

In several locations where conventional road access was unavailable, Army personnel assisted with the transportation of Airtel’s technical teams and equipment. This support enabled the company to carry out network deployment activities in remote mountain regions that would otherwise have been difficult to access.

The partnership between Airtel and the Indian Army helped ensure that the first phase of the project could be completed successfully despite the challenging operating conditions.

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Phase 2 to Cover Additional Locations

Following the successful completion of the first phase, Airtel and the Indian Army have agreed to move forward with the second phase of the initiative under Phase 2, telecommunications infrastructure will be deployed across 15 additional locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

The next phase is expected to further expand connectivity coverage in remote regions of the state and build upon the progress achieved during the initial rollout.

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The planned expansion reflects the continued collaboration between the two organisations and their shared objective of improving connectivity in frontier areas.

Airtel Reaffirms Commitment to Remote Connectivity

Commenting on the development, Balaji R, CEO – North East and Assam, Bharti Airtel, said the company remains committed to connecting some of India’s most remote and challenging locations. He noted that Airtel’s teams worked under difficult conditions, including high-altitude environments and challenging weather, to deploy network infrastructure across the designated locations.

Balaji R also acknowledged the support extended by the Indian Army, stating that the collaboration was instrumental in making the project possible. According to Airtel, the successful completion of Phase 1 demonstrates what can be achieved through coordinated efforts between telecommunications providers and government institutions when addressing connectivity requirements in difficult terrain.

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With mobile network infrastructure now deployed across 30 Army stations and plans in place to connect 15 additional locations, Airtel said it will continue supporting efforts to expand communications infrastructure in underserved and strategically important regions of the country.

The project represents another step in extending connectivity beyond urban centres and into remote areas where reliable communication services can play an important role for both security personnel and local communities.

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