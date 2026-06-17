Airtel Becomes First Telecom Operator to Extend Mobile Network to High-Altitude Army Locations in Arunachal Pradesh

Bharti Airtel has announced the completion of the first phase of a strategic connectivity initiative undertaken in collaboration with the Indian Army’s 4 Corps headquartered at Tezpur. The project has enabled the deployment of mobile network infrastructure across remote and high-altitude Army locations in Arunachal Pradesh, one of India’s most challenging regions for telecommunications deployment.

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Key Highlights

  • Airtel has completed Phase 1 of a strategic connectivity project with the Indian Army in Arunachal Pradesh.
  • The operator says it is the first telecom company to extend mobile connectivity to several high-altitude Army locations in the state.
  • Airtel deployed network infrastructure across 30 Army stations located in challenging mountainous terrain.
  • The Indian Army provided logistical support, including assistance with fibre deployment, power infrastructure and transportation.
  • Airtel and the Indian Army have agreed to undertake Phase 2, covering 15 additional locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

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According to Bharti Airtel, the initiative makes it the first telecom operator to extend mobile connectivity to several high-altitude Army locations in the state. The company said the deployment is aimed at improving communication capabilities in remote areas while helping military personnel and local communities remain connected through mobile services.

Connectivity Across Difficult Terrain

As part of Phase 1 of the project, Airtel successfully deployed telecommunications infrastructure across 30 Army stations located in mountainous and difficult-to-access regions of Arunachal Pradesh. The company noted that many of these locations are situated in areas where geographical conditions make infrastructure deployment particularly challenging. The rugged terrain, high altitudes and limited accessibility have historically made network expansion difficult in these regions.