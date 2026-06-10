Bharti Airtel has announced the deployment of more than 2,900 new 5G sites across the Upper North region over the past 12 months. The expansion is aimed at delivering faster speeds, wider coverage, and an improved network experience for customers across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. According to Airtel, the rollout now covers 77 districts and benefits more than 28.6 million customers across urban and rural markets.

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Key Highlights Airtel deployed more than 2,900 new 5G sites across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

The rollout spans 77 districts across the Upper North region.

Airtel says the expanded network footprint now serves over 28.6 million customers.

The operator added more than eight new 5G sites every day over the past 12 months.

The expansion is aimed at delivering faster speeds, wider coverage and an improved network experience.

Airtel Adds More Than 2,900 New 5G Sites

Airtel said the new deployments include more than 1,066 sites in Punjab, over 954 in Haryana, more than 276 in Himachal Pradesh, and over 619 in Jammu & Kashmir. The company noted that the rollout has been carried out over the last year as part of its efforts to strengthen connectivity across the region.