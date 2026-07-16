Realme C100x 4G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme has launched a new 4G smartphone in India called the Realme C100x 4G. This is a new 4G phone with a large battery, a decent fast-charging support. The company claims that the battery has been engineered to come with seven years of healthy performance. The performance will be good till 1600 charge cycles. It will also come with support for reverse charging. The Realme C100x 4G has launched in a single memory variant. For interested buyers, the right platforms to get this device would be Flipkart and Realme.com. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Realme C100x 4G.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Key Highlights Realme C100x 4G will be available in a single memory variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

This variant is priced at Rs 14,999.

The phone features a large 120Hz ultra-smooth display with support for up to 900nits of peak brightness.

Realme C100x 4G Price in India

Realme C100x 4G will be available in a single memory variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This variant is priced at Rs 14,999. However, under the launch offer, you can get a discount of Rs 500 and get the device for just Rs 14,499. It will be available for first sale between July 16, 2026, to July 20, 2026.

Realme C100x 4G Specifications in India

Realme C100x 4G has an 8000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast-charging. This is the only thing the brand has highlighted about the device. It weighs 219 grams, and has support for 6W reverse charging. It will be available in two colour variants – Golden Coast, and Deeplblue Tide. The device comes with ArmorShell Protection and delivers military-grade armor that has passed MIL-STD 810H Military Grade shock resistance test for enhanced durability.